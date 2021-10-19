Moody's assigns Aa3 UND/Aaa ENH to Manor ISD, TX's GOULT; stable outlook

New York, October 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 underlying rating to Manor Independent School District, TX's $6.8 million Unlimited Tax Refunding Bonds, Series 2021A and $156.6 million Unlimited Tax Refunding Bonds, Taxable Series 2021B. At the same time, we also have assigned a Aaa enhanced rating to the sales, based on the guarantee of the Texas Permanent School Fund. We maintain the previously assigned Aa3 issuer rating and general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) underlying rating on the district's previously issued debt. The district has $458.3 million of (GOULT) debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 issuer rating incorporates the district's very strong financial position and healthy economic metrics such as enrollment growth and resident incomes. Negatively, the district's leverage is highly elevated and will remain so as continued enrollment growth creates future capital needs that will be financed by additional debt.

The Aa3 underlying rating assigned to the GOULT bonds is equivalent to the Aa3 issuer rating based on the pledge of an unlimited property tax that is dedicated for debt service and levied upon all taxable property within the district.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the rating of the Texas Permanent School Fund (PSF) and the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment by the PSF if necessary. The Texas Permanent School Fund is rated Aaa and has a stable outlook.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the district's enrollment will continue to grow and tax base expansion will continue to boost property tax revenue, though the continued growth will create additional building needs and elevated debt for the foreseeable future.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Reduced long-term liabilities (primarily debt) relative to operating revenue

- Further improvement in resident wealth and income

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant and sustained draws on financial reserves

- Further increases in fixed costs or debt relative to operating revenue

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds constitute direct obligations of the district payable from a continuing direct annual ad valorem tax levied without legal limit as to rate or amount on all taxable property located within the district.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to refund previously issued debt to achieve savings on debt service.

PROFILE

Manor ISD is located approximately 16 miles from downtown Austin (Aa1 stable) and consists of 88 square miles in area. The district primarily serves the city of Manor and Austin. Enrollment is approximately 9,000 for the 2021-22 school year.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. The principal methodology used in the enhanced ratings was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

