Moody's assigns Aa3 UND/Aaa ENH to Montgomery ISD, TX's GOULT Ser. 2023

New York, March 03, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa3 underlying and Aaa enhanced ratings to Montgomery Independent School District, TX's Unlimited Tax School Building Bonds, Series 2023 with an estimated par amount of $124 million. Moody's maintains the Aa3 issuer rating and the Aa3 rating on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. Post-sale, the district will have roughly $533.1 million in general obligation unlimited tax debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 issuer rating reflects the district's above average resident wealth and income ratios, solid reserves, and growing enrollment. The district's long-term liabilities and fixed costs will be elevated compared to peers nationally after the current issuance and will likely moderate somewhat as new revenue for debt service is levied. While cash and fund balance levels are currently solid, reserves recently dipped and are unlikely to rebound to their prior levels. The district currently projects balanced operations for fiscal 2023 (year-end June 30) and like many districts, is facing inflationary pressures, such as rising fuel and labor costs.

The Aa3 GOULT rating is the same as the issuer rating based on an unlimited property tax that is dedicated to debt service and levied on all taxable property within the district.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the rating of the Texas Permanent School Fund and the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment by the PSF if necessary. Moody's currently rates the Texas Permanent School Fund Aaa.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not generally assign outlooks to local government issuers with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material moderation of long-term liabilities and fixed costs

- Sustained enrollment growth - Not applicable (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material additions to long-term liabilities or inability to moderate leverage after the current issuance

- Material reduction of reserves and liquidity - Lower than expected or reduced enrollment, tax base, or operating revenue growth that reduces affordability of debt load - Rating downgrade of the Texas Permanent School Fund (enhanced rating)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a direct and continuing annual ad valorem tax levied on all taxable property without legal limitation as to rate or amount. The bonds are further payable by the Texas Permanent School Fund's commitment to pay debt service if necessary.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the sale of the Series 2023 bonds will be used for various capital expenses including the renovation of the three existing campuses, design of a new elementary school, renovation of an athletic complex, technology purchases, and other improvement projects throughout the district.

PROFILE

The district, which provides K-12 educational services, encompasses 231 square miles in northwest Montgomery County (Aaa stable), approximately 40 miles north of the City of Houston (Aa3 stable). Enrollment for the 2023 school year is 9,747.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

