Moody's assigns Aa3 UND/Aaa ENH to Prosper ISD, TX's GOULT refunding taxable series 2020; outlook stable

New York, September 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa3 underlying and Aaa enhanced ratings to Prosper Independent School District, TX's $86.9 million Unlimited Tax Refunding Bonds, Taxable Series 2020. Moody's maintains a Aa3 underlying rating on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 underlying rating reflects the district's affluent and sizeable tax base that continues to grow rapidly in full value, population and enrollment. The rating also reflects stable and healthy financial reserves that the district will likely maintain based on its conservative fiscal management. The rating also takes into account the district's very high debt burden with slow principal amortization and plans for additional debt as well as its manageable pension and OPEB liabilities.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given its substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Prosper ISD given the district's healthy reserve levels. However, the situation surrounding the coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. A long and severe economic downturn could negatively impact the value of existing property. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the rating of the Texas Permanent School Fund and the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment by the PSF if necessary. Moody's currently rates the Texas Permanent School Fund Aaa with a stable outlook.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the district's strong management and planning practices that will continue to support stable financial operations and healthy reserves. The district's fiscal 2020 operations ended positive in part due to expense savings from school closures. The financial position is expected to remain balanced through the outlook period given expectations for the fiscal 2021 budgeted year. The outlook also incorporates the high debt burden that is somewhat mitigated by strong tax base growth.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Continued trend of taxable value growth and significant moderation of the debt burden

- Maintenance of the stable financial position and healthy reserves

- Not applicable (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Lack of enrollment or tax base growth that pressures financial operations

- Additional borrowing absent tax base growth leading to further elevation of debt burden

- Material deterioration of operating reserves and liquidity

- Downgrade of Texas Permanent School Fund (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are payable from the proceeds of a continuing direct annual ad valorem tax levied upon all taxable property within the district, unlimited as to rate or amount. The bonds are further enhanced by the Texas Permanent School Fund's commitment to advance funds to pay debt service if necessary.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used for to refund in part the district's series 2012 refunding bonds, 2014 new money and refunding bonds and 2014 refunding bonds for an estimated present value savings of over $10 million representing 10% of refunded principal.

PROFILE

Prosper Independent School District is located in Collin County (Aaa stable) and Denton County (Aaa stable), approximately 30 miles north of downtown Dallas (A1 stable). The district provides K-12 public education to an enrollment of approximately 17,280 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

