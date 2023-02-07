Moody's assigns Aa3 UND/Aaa ENH to Prosper ISD, TX's Ser. 2023 GOs

New York, February 07, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa3 underlying and Aaa enhanced ratings to Prosper Independent School District, TX's Unlimited Tax School Building Bonds, Series 2023 with an anticipated par amount of $250 million. Moody's maintains the district's Aa3 issuer rating and the Aa3 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) underlying rating. The district's outstanding GOULT debt will total $1.7 billion post-sale. The underlying rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 issuer rating incorporates a rapidly growing economy given its advantageous location within the Dallas/Fort Worth metro, above average income and wealth levels, and a very strong and stable financial position. The rating also reflects very high long-term liabilities and fixed-costs ratios that are primarily driven by the large amount of debt outstanding due to substantial capital needs driven by rapid enrollment growth.

The Aa3 underlying rating assigned to the GOULT bonds is equivalent to the Aa3 issuer rating based on the pledge of an unlimited property tax that is dedicated for debt service and levied upon all taxable property within the district.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the rating of the Texas Permanent School Fund and the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment by the PSF if necessary. Moody's currently rates the Texas Permanent School Fund Aaa.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the district's underlying rating reflects the expectation that while the district's economy and financial position will remain very strong, the debt burden will remain high for the foreseeable future.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant reduction in long-term liabilities and fixed-costs ratios

- Not applicable (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Increase in long-term liabilities and/or fixed-costs ratios

- Inability to maintain reserves in line with rapid revenue growth - Slower than anticipated tax base growth - Significant and sustained decline in resident incomes and property wealth - Rating downgrade of the Texas Permanent School Fund (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2023 bonds are payable from a dedicated ad valorem tax levied by the district on all taxable property without limitation as to rate or amount. The bonds are further payable by the Texas Permanent School Fund's commitment to pay debt service if necessary.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the bonds will be used to finance the construction of new schools and other capital needs.

PROFILE

Prosper Independent School District is in Collin County (Aaa stable) and Denton County (Aaa stable), approximately 30 miles north of downtown Dallas (A1 stable). The district provides K-12 public education to over 25,000 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

