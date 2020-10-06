Moody's assigns Aa3 UND/Aaa ENH to Sheldon ISD, TX's GOULT Refunding Bonds, Series 2020; outlook is stable

New York, October 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa3 underlying and Aaa enhanced ratings to Sheldon Independent School District, TX's $8.07 million Unlimited Tax Refunding Bonds, Series 2020. Moody's maintains a Aa3 underlying rating on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) notes. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 underlying rating reflects the district's large tax base, significant industrial and commercial presence, solid enrollment trends, strong reserves and liquidity, elevated debt burden, and manageable pension liabilities. The lack of a rating distinction between the limited tax debt and the unlimited tax debt reflects the ample headroom under the maintenance and operations (M&O) tax to pay for note debt service.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Sheldon Independent School District, TX. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term effect will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update our opinion at that time.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the rating of the Texas Permanent School Fund and the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment by the PSF if necessary. Moody's currently rates the Texas Permanent School Fund Aaa with a stable outlook.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the district's tax base will stabilize in the near term given an improvement in assessed value projected for fiscal 2021, supported by economic growth in the Houston (Aa3 stable) metro area. The outlook also reflects a long trend of solid financial performance, sound financial management, and healthy reserves that should continue over the near term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant moderation of the debt burden

- Increased reserves relative to revenues

- Substantial tax base growth and diversification

- Materially strengthened resident income indices

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Increased debt burden

- Contraction of the tax base

- Erosion of reserves

- Downgrade of the Texas Permanent School Fund (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds are secured by a direct and continuing ad valorem tax levied by the district on all taxable property without limitation as to rate or amount. The notes are direct obligations of the district payable as to principal and interest from and secured by the proceeds of a continuing, direct annual ad valorem tax levied for maintenance purposes by the district, against all taxable property located within the district, within the limit prescribed by law.The bonds are further secured by the Texas Permanent School Fund's commitment to pay debt service if necessary.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will refund certain maturities of the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds for savings.

PROFILE

Sheldon Independent School District is located roughly 20 miles east of Houston in Harris County (Aaa stable). The district's local economy is industrial in nature and is centered in petrochemical manufacturing and other oil and gas related sectors. The district has a population of 36,722 and enrollment in the current year is up 3.5% to 10,099 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

