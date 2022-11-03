Moody's assigns Aa3 UND/Aaa ENH to Spokane CSD 81 (Spokane), WA's 2022 GOULT Bonds; outlook is stable

New York, November 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 underlying rating and Aaa enhanced rating to Spokane County School District 81 (Spokane), Washington's $96.2 million Unlimited Tax General Obligation Bonds, 2022. Moody's maintains Aa3 ratings on the district's issuer rating and general obligaiton unlimited tax (GOULT) rating totaling approximately $713.5 million. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa3 issuer rating reflects the district's growing and diverse local economy driven by higher education, regional healthcare services and a stable military presence. This significant institutional presence will continue to support generally stable enrollment. The district has a history of producing generally stable operations although reserves are below national medians. Additionally, the above-average leverage is attributable to a rising debt burden associated with a comprehensive multi-year capital plan, while pension and OPEB liabilities are not expected to grow substantially given adequate funding progress. The district benefits from strong voter support for various operating and capital levies.
The district's general obligation bond rating is equivalent to the Aa3 issuer rating, based on the district's general obligation full faith and credit pledge and unlimited property tax pledge.
The Aaa enhanced rating is based upon the assumption that the bonds will qualify for, and be backed by, the Washington State School Bond Guarantee Program. Under this program, the state pledges its full faith, credit, and taxing power to guarantee debt service when due on qualified school districts' voter-approved general obligation bonds. The program rating reflects the pledge of the State of Washington (Aaa stable), strong state oversight of local school districts, and strong program mechanics.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the district will maintain adequate reserves appropriate for the rating category given proactive fiscal management that continues to address challenges from growing expenditures and a rising debt burden related to large capital plans over the next three years.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Material increase in available fund balance and cash ratios
Significant decline in long-term liabilities ratio
Improved resident income
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Trend of operating deficits leading to a decline in available fund balance ratio
Continued increase in long-term liabilities ratio
Declining enrollment trend
LEGAL SECURITY
The district's GOULT bonds are payable from the district's full faith, credit, and unlimited property tax pledge. Bondholder security is enhanced by the county-provided lockbox for GOULT debt service.
The Washington State School Bond Guarantee Program pledges its full faith and credit to make whole any shortfall in debt service by the district, if necessary, on a timely basis for payment to bondholders for the district's GOULT bonds.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Bond proceeds will be used for various capital construction and improvement purposes across the district's educational facilities.
PROFILE
Located in Spokane County (Aa1 stable) in northeast Washington state, the school district covers most of the city of Spokane (Aa2 stable) as well as portions of surrounding communities. The estimated population is 233,000 residents across 95 square miles, and the district serves an estimated 27,862 students across 34 elementary schools, six middle schools, six high schools, a vocational skills center and other special schools.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
