Moody's assigns Aa3 UND/Aaa ENH to Yakima County SD 7 (Yakima), WA's 2022 GOULT ref. bonds

New York, February 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa3 underlying and Aaa enhanced ratings to Yakima County School District 7 (Yakima), WA's Unlimited Tax General Obligation Refunding Bonds, 2022, expected in the amount of $15.8 million. Moody's maintains a Aa3 issuer rating on the district and Aa3 underlying ratings on the district's outstanding unlimited tax general obligation (GOULT) bonds. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Post issuance, the district will have about $75.6 million GOULT debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 issuer rating reflects the districts solid financial position with reserves that are similar to peers in the state but lower than national medians, which is typical among Washington school districts due to the timing of state funding. Enrollment is relatively stable, despite an unusual decline in fiscal 2021 due to the pandemic. Positively, finances will remain sound with additions to reserves in fiscal 2021 (unaudited).

The issuer rating also reflects the district's growing economy in the Yakima Valley, with some agricultural concentration that depresses income and wealth levels. Leverage is manageable with low fixed costs and average long term liabilities that will continue to moderate given the district has no additional debt plans.

As is common for Washington schools, the district's rating is constrained by weak financial reporting that does not disclose other post-employment benefit liabilities and contributions, capital asset values, or depreciation, because the district follows the 'Regulatory Basis of Accounting' as directed by the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) and allowed by Washington state law.

The district's general obligation bonds are rated Aa3, at the same level as the issuer rating, based on the district's general obligation full faith and credit pledge, as well as an unlimited property tax that is dedicated to debt service.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the bonds' participation in the Washington State School Bond Guarantee Program (Aaa stable). Under this program, the state pledges its full faith, credit, and taxing power to guarantee debt service when due on qualified school districts' voter-approved general obligation bonds. The program rating reflects the pledge of the State of Washington (Aaa) and strong program mechanics to ensure timely debt service payments on participating bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Strengthening of the full value per capita or resident income levels

- Material and sustained growth of the district's reserves and liquidity

- Improved financial reporting

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained trend of enrollment losses that would pressure financial performance

- Narrowing of the district's reserves and liquidity

- Material increase in leverage and fixed costs

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's GOULT bonds are backed by the district's full faith, credit and unlimited property tax pledge. Bondholder security is enhanced by the county-provided lockbox for GOULT debt service.

The Washington State School Bond Guarantee Program pledges its full faith and credit to make whole any shortfall in debt service by the district, if necessary, on a timely basis for payment to bondholders.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the bonds will be used to refund the district's outstanding Unlimited Tax General Obligation Bonds, 2012 for savings.

PROFILE

Yakima School District 7 is located in central Washington in Yakima County (Aa3), serving about 80,654 residents in the City of Yakima, a portion of the City of Union Gap and neighboring unincorporated areas. The district operates three high schools, four middle schools, 13 elementary schools and four other programs, including online options for grades kindergarten through twelve, with the K-5 program implemented due to the coronavirus pandemic. Total enrollment is 15,879 for fiscal 2021.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

