Moody's assigns Aa3 Und./A1 Enh. ratings to Warren CSD, KY's lease revenue bonds

New York, October 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 underlying and an A1 enhanced rating to Warren County School District, KY's $25.8 million School Building Revenue Bonds, Series 2020, issued through the Warren County School District Finance Corporation, KY. Moody's maintains the district's Aa2 issuer rating and the Aa3 underlying rating on the district's outstanding rated parity lease revenue debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer long term rating reflects our assessment of the district's implicit general obligation credit strength; no rated debt is currently outstanding with this security. The rating incorporates the district's very large and growing tax base, adequate reserves and liquidity, below average resident income levels, above-average yet manageable debt burden and low pension liability.

The Aa3 lease revenue rating is one notch below the issuer rating, reflecting the risk of non-appropriation of annual rental payments for debt service on the lease revenue bonds and the essential nature of the leased assets secured by a statutory mortgage lien.

The A1 enhanced rating is based on the Kentucky School District Enhancement Program (KSDE) which carries an A1 rating with a stable outlook. The program rating is available to all Kentucky school districts and the rating and outlook shadows the Commonwealth of Kentucky, which is currently Aa3 stable.

The program is supported by the Kentucky Department of Education's (KY DOE) commitment to forward any funds available for intercept directly to the district's paying agent in the event of a pending debt service deficiency. The mechanics of the intercept program require lease rental payments to be made directly to the district's paying agent at least 10 days prior to a debt service due date. The paying agent must notify the KY DOE if payment of principal or interest has not been received three days prior to the date on which the debt service payment is due.

State oversight of the program is strong as school district operating budgets, long-term facilities plans, and debt issuances must be reviewed and approved by the KY DOE. The state's oversight is further reflected in the KY DOE's ability to access school district financials on a real time basis and a record of state intervention in underperforming schools.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are usually not assigned to local government issuers with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial tax base expansion and improvement in resident income levels

- Significant growth of reserves and liquidity

- Material reduction in the debt burden

- Upgrade of the district's issuer rating (lease bonds only)

- Upgrade of the state's rating (enhanced rating only)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Trend of operating deficits and narrowing reserve levels

- Material tax base contraction

- Substantial increase in debt burden

- Downgrade of the district's issuer rating (lease bonds only)

- Downgrade of the state's rating (enhanced rating only

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by annual lease rental payments from the school district, which are subject to annual appropriation. Additional bondholder security is derived from a statutory mortgage lien on the financed projects.

The mechanics of the state enhancement program direct the paying agent to notify the KY DOE if payment of principal or interest has not been received three days prior to the date on which the debt service payment is due. Upon notification by the paying agent, the KY DOE must forward, from available funds, the amount due to the paying agent.

KY DOE's strong oversight and willingness to exercise its powers mitigates the risk of non-appropriation. All school district budgets are subject to annual approval by the KY DOE. Additionally, KY DOE is authorized to disapprove a budget if it is financially unsound or fails to provide for debt service, payment of rentals in connection with debt service, or otherwise to comply with the law. A lease's nonrenewal or default would likely result in a takeover of the school's fiscal management and/or removal of the elected school board. KY DOE has a record of taking over the management of school districts that face deficit operations.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used to finance the construction of a new elementary school.

PROFILE

Warren County School District is located in the Pennyrile Region of Kentucky, and serves Warren County (Aa1) exclusive of the area served by the smaller Bowling Green Independent School District (A1). The district has an estimated enrollment (average daily attendance) of 14,864 for the 2020-21 school year, which represents a modest 0.3% decline from the prior year. The board consists of five elected members, representing individual election districts, that serve staggered four-year terms. The Warren County School District Finance Corporation is a non-profit corporation created by the district pursuant to Kentucky Revised Statute 162.385 to act as a municipal corporation and agency and instrumentality of the board.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Taruna Manni

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG Northeast

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Lauren Von Bargen

Additional Contact

Regional PFG Northeast

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

