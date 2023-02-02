Moody's assigns Aa3 Und./Aa1 Enh. ratings to Carrollton Independent School System, GA's GOULT bond

New York, February 02, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa3 underlying and Aa1 enhanced ratings to Carrollton Independent School System, GA's $14 million General Obligation Sales Tax Bonds, Series 2023. Moody's maintains a Aa3 issuer rating on the district, as well as a Aa3 rating on the district's outstanding general obligation bonds. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Following the issuance, the district will have approximately $43.4 million of general obligation debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 issuer rating reflects the district's continued enrollment and tax base growth, which are driving revenue growth that has comfortably outpaced the district's rising cost of education. The rating also considers the district's solid financial reserves, which will decline in fiscal 2022 but stabilize thereafter at levels consistent with the rating category. The district's leverage is higher than comparably rated districts, though this is partially mitigated by the district's relatively low fixed-costs ratio and a voter-approved sales tax that is dedicated for debt service and capital.

The Aa3 rating on the general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds is placed at the same level as the issuer rating because the bonds are general obligations of the district, payable from an unlimited ad valorem tax which may be levied on all taxable property within the district. While the bonds are ultimately backed by the district's GOULT pledge, they are expected to be repaid from a dedicated sales tax, which is also pledged for the bonds.

The Aa1 enhanced rating is based on the additional security provided by the State of Georgia School District Intercept Program, under which the State Board of Education is required to transfer state aid appropriated for each school district directly to the paying agent in case of debt service shortfalls. Carrollton Independent School System meets the 1.0x debt service coverage requirement to obtain the programmatic rating. Estimated available state aid, based on audited fiscal 2021 state aid receipts, would provide over 4.5x coverage for the district's maximum debt service payment based on preliminary numbers.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to K-12 school districts with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Moderation of long-term liabilities ratio

- Sustained improvement in fund balance and/or liquidity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material decline in fund balance and/or liquidity beyond those expected in FY22

- Increase in long-term liabilities ratio and/or associated fixed-costs ratio - Downgrade of the state intercept programmatic rating (enhanced rating only)

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2023 Bonds are general obligations of the District and are payable, as to both principal and interest, first from the separate account in which are placed the proceeds received by the District from a one percent sales and use tax for educational purposes, and second from the general funds of the District, including ad valorem taxes which may be levied, without limitation as to rate or amount, upon all taxable property within the territorial limits of the District subject to taxation for school bond purposes.

As additional security for the bonds, the district participates in the State of Georgia School District Intercept Program, under which the State Board of Education is required to transfer state aid appropriated for each school district directly to the paying agent in the event of debt service shortfalls.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The bonds will fund, in part, the cost of several capital projects that include the expansion of school buildings; HVAC additions and modifications; and roof replacements and repairs; among other similar capital projects.

PROFILE

The district is coterminous with the City of Carrollton and provides pre-kindergarten through 12th grade education to approximately 5,600 students. The district operates four school buildings that are located on a single, 143 acre campus.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356903. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

