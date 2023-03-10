Moody's assigns Aa3 and A1 to BATA's (CA) 2023 senior and subordinate bonds

New York, March 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa3 to Bay Area Toll Authority's (BATA's) (CA) approximately $285 million San Francisco Bay Area Toll Bridge Revenue Bonds, 2023 Series A (Variable Rate Bonds) and 2023 Series B (Variable Rate Bonds). Moody's has also assigned Aa3 to BATA's San Francisco Bay Area Toll Bridge Revenue Bonds, 2023 Series F-1 (Fixed Rate Bonds), and A1 to BATA's San Francisco Bay Area Subordinate Toll Bridge Revenue Bonds, 2023 Series S-11 (Fixed Rate Bonds). The fixed rate bonds are expected to be comprised of approximately $450 million senior lien bonds and $50 million subordinate lien bonds, subject to the results of a planned tender process. BATA also has approximately $5.9 billion in senior lien debt and $3.6 billion in subordinate lien debt outstanding rated Aa3 and A1, respectively. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 senior rating is based on the significant fundamental strengths of BATA. These include 1) a near monopoly on bridge crossings in the large, economically vibrant and affluent San Francisco Bay Area, 2) maintenance of a $1 billion liquidity reserve that provides substantial financial flexibility, and 3) the ability to independently increase toll rates, which are low relative to other large crossing systems and the Bay Area's above-average income levels, implying a material degree of rate-raising capacity for BATA.

The rating incorporates uncertainty over the pace and ultimate extent of traffic recovery, as traffic is 15% below the pre-COVID level and there has recently been a levelling off of the recovery trend. The lower traffic and associated reduction in revenue has caused BATA to use capital reserves used for Rehabilitation more quickly than anticipated. BATA holds Bridge Rehabilitation as a priority and has the ability to either raise tolls, issue debt or a combination to meet Bridge Rehabilitation needs, while funding the Regional Measure 3 (RM3) program from tolls designated in part for that purpose. Should BATA incur additional debt for one or both of these uses, it could limit future improvement in debt service coverage and leverage metrics.

Tempering the impact of lower traffic, BATA's financial profile will benefit from the enactment of recent and future toll rate increases under RM3. Adopted in 2018, RM3 has been held up in litigation until court rulings in recent months resolved the matter in favor of BATA. The RM3 program entails three $1 dollar toll rate increases - two of which have already been implemented - over 8 years, equivalent to a 6% average annual toll rate increase over the 8-year period. RM3 revenue will constitute pledged revenue and the projects are funded after satisfaction of BATA's ordinary operating expenditures and debt service. These toll rate increases will increase cash flow and debt service coverage, and improve security for bondholders, although the need to fund the $4.5 billion of identified projects will limit how much of the incremental revenue remains available to BATA for other needs.

BATA has accumulated a large cash balance that it can apply to existing RM3 funding demands, and a new money debt issuance in FY 2022 provided approximately $650 million to finance BATA's own capital needs over the next several years, positioning BATA to manage near-term capital spending. Absent a more robust traffic recovery than the current trend, we expect BATA will be modestly constrained, if an additional toll increase or other measures are not undertaken, in its ability to fund both its own Rehabilitation Program and RM3. The RM3 legislation allows BATA to begin inflation-linked toll adjustments in 2025, which could further bolster financial flexibility if adopted, and BATA continues to evaluate a separate toll rate increase in 2027.

BATA's debt profile remains a key rating consideration; at 12x in FY 2022, debt-to-operating revenue is among the highest for Moody's-rated established toll roads, and BATA's debt structure has more variable rate and market access risk relative to peers. These risks remain balanced by BATA's strong credit quality and robust "hard deck" cash policy. BATA also has taken steps to de-risk the debt structure over the last 10 years, increasing the proportion of traditional fixed rate debt and reducing unhedged variable rate exposure.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that BATA's coverage and leverage metrics will remain satisfactory and its liquidity position will remain robust despite uncertain recovery in traffic over the next 12-18 months. RM3 toll rate increases will bolster coverage and counter the effect of lower traffic and BATA has dedicated RM3 and capital reserves to manage its spending obligations and support the credit profile through an extended recovery in traffic.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- A material decrease in leverage consistent with median debt to operating revenues for Aa-rated large established toll road systems

- Sustained improvement in total DSCR - Increased traffic demand confirming market strength of the bridges as post COVID travel patterns develop

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Indications that BATA's market position has experienced a negative fundamental shift due to post- coronavirus travel patterns

- Reduction of liquidity to less than $1 billion, particularly given the exposure to variable rate debt - Additional debt financing that weakens coverage and leverage metrics

LEGAL SECURITY

The senior bonds are secured by net toll revenues collected on the seven Bay Area bridges operated by BATA. The senior bonds have a cash-funded debt service reserve fund (DSRF) equal to the lesser of maximum annual debt service and 125% of average annual debt service. The subordinate bonds are secured by a subordinate claim on net toll revenues and have a DSRF funded at maximum interest on the bonds at the option of BATA. All subordinate series currently have a DSRF equal to maximum interest.

The authority has independent rate-setting authority and no legislation or outside approval is required to adjust toll rates. The authority is required to increase tolls according to its adopted toll schedule to meet bond covenants, or for maintenance or construction. The authority must hold a public hearing and two public meetings 45 days before the toll increase and provide 30 days' notice to the legislature.

Concurrent with these offerings, BATA will launch a springing amendment to the indenture requiring approval from 51% of holders as well as BATA's Board to become effective. In our view, the proposed amendments do not weaken credit quality or protections for existing holders.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the variable rate bonds will be used to refinance three series of floating rate notes in advance of a May 1 mandatory tender date.

Proceeds of the fixed rate bonds will be used to finance the acquisition of select existing fixed rate bonds that BATA receives as part of a planned tender process.

PROFILE

The Bay Area Toll Authority administers toll revenue collections and finances improvements for seven state-owned toll bridges in the San Francisco Bay Area: the Antioch Bridge, the Benicia-Martinez Bridge, the Carquinez Bridge, the Dumbarton Bridge, the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge and the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge.

BATA was created as a public agency in 1997 under California law. It operates pursuant to Chapters 4, 4.3 and 4.5 of Division 17 of the California Streets and Highways Code and the provisions of the Revenue Bond Law of 1941 made applicable to the authority by the California Streets and Highways Code Section 30961 (collectively, the Act). The Act provides BATA with broad toll-setting authority for the Bridges.

BATA's governing body has the same governing board members as the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC), which consists of 18 voting members appointed by local agencies and three nonvoting members appointed by state and federal agencies. MTC is a public agency created in 1970 by California law to provide regional transportation planning and organization for the nine San Francisco Bay Area counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma. Each commissioner's term of office is four years or until a successor is appointed.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Toll Roads and Parking Facilities published in March 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/60219. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

