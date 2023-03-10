info


Rating Action:

Moody's assigns Aa3 and A1 to BATA's (CA) 2023 senior and subordinate bonds

10 Mar 2023

New York, March 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa3 to Bay Area Toll Authority's (BATA's) (CA) approximately $285 million San Francisco Bay Area Toll Bridge Revenue Bonds, 2023 Series A (Variable Rate Bonds) and 2023 Series B (Variable Rate Bonds). Moody's has also assigned Aa3 to BATA's San Francisco Bay Area Toll Bridge Revenue Bonds, 2023 Series F-1 (Fixed Rate Bonds), and A1 to BATA's San Francisco Bay Area Subordinate Toll Bridge Revenue Bonds, 2023 Series S-11 (Fixed Rate Bonds). The fixed rate bonds are expected to be comprised of approximately $450 million senior lien bonds and $50 million subordinate lien bonds, subject to the results of a planned tender process. BATA also has approximately $5.9 billion in senior lien debt and $3.6 billion in subordinate lien debt outstanding rated Aa3 and A1, respectively. The outlook is stable.  

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 senior rating is based on the significant fundamental strengths of BATA. These include 1) a near monopoly on bridge crossings in the large, economically vibrant and affluent San Francisco Bay Area, 2) maintenance of a $1 billion liquidity reserve that provides substantial financial flexibility, and 3) the ability to independently increase toll rates, which are low relative to other large crossing systems and the Bay Area's above-average income levels, implying a material degree of rate-raising capacity for BATA.

The rating incorporates uncertainty over the pace and ultimate extent of traffic recovery, as traffic is 15% below the pre-COVID level and there has recently been a levelling off of the recovery trend. The lower traffic and associated reduction in revenue has caused BATA to use capital reserves used for Rehabilitation more quickly than anticipated. BATA holds Bridge Rehabilitation as a priority and has the ability to either raise tolls, issue debt or a combination to meet Bridge Rehabilitation needs, while funding the Regional Measure 3 (RM3) program from tolls designated in part for that purpose. Should BATA incur additional debt for one or both of these uses, it could limit future improvement in debt service coverage and leverage metrics.

Tempering the impact of lower traffic, BATA's financial profile will benefit from the enactment of recent and future toll rate increases under RM3. Adopted in 2018, RM3 has been held up in litigation until court rulings in recent months resolved the matter in favor of BATA. The RM3 program entails three $1 dollar toll rate increases - two of which have already been implemented - over 8 years, equivalent to a 6% average annual toll rate increase over the 8-year period. RM3 revenue will constitute pledged revenue and the projects are funded after satisfaction of BATA's ordinary operating expenditures and debt service. These toll rate increases will increase cash flow and debt service coverage, and improve security for bondholders, although the need to fund the $4.5 billion of identified projects will limit how much of the incremental revenue remains available to BATA for other needs.

BATA has accumulated a large cash balance that it can apply to existing RM3 funding demands, and a new money debt issuance in FY 2022 provided approximately $650 million to finance BATA's own capital needs over the next several years, positioning BATA to manage near-term capital spending. Absent a more robust traffic recovery than the current trend, we expect BATA will be modestly constrained, if an additional toll increase or other measures are not undertaken, in its ability to fund both its own Rehabilitation Program and RM3. The RM3 legislation allows BATA to begin inflation-linked toll adjustments in 2025, which could further bolster financial flexibility if adopted, and BATA continues to evaluate a separate toll rate increase in 2027.

BATA's debt profile remains a key rating consideration; at 12x in FY 2022, debt-to-operating revenue is among the highest for Moody's-rated established toll roads, and BATA's debt structure has more variable rate and market access risk relative to peers. These risks remain balanced by BATA's strong credit quality and robust "hard deck" cash policy. BATA also has taken steps to de-risk the debt structure over the last 10 years, increasing the proportion of traditional fixed rate debt and reducing unhedged variable rate exposure.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that BATA's coverage and leverage metrics will remain satisfactory and its liquidity position will remain robust despite uncertain recovery in traffic over the next 12-18 months. RM3 toll rate increases will bolster coverage and counter the effect of lower traffic and BATA has dedicated RM3 and capital reserves to manage its spending obligations and support the credit profile through an extended recovery in traffic.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-     A material decrease in leverage consistent with median debt to operating revenues for Aa-rated large established toll road systems

-     Sustained improvement in total DSCR

-     Increased traffic demand confirming market strength of the bridges as post COVID travel patterns develop

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-     Indications that BATA's market position has experienced a negative fundamental shift due to post- coronavirus travel patterns

-     Reduction of liquidity to less than $1 billion, particularly given the exposure to variable rate debt

-     Additional debt financing that weakens coverage and leverage metrics

LEGAL SECURITY

The senior bonds are secured by net toll revenues collected on the seven Bay Area bridges operated by BATA. The senior bonds have a cash-funded debt service reserve fund (DSRF) equal to the lesser of maximum annual debt service and 125% of average annual debt service. The subordinate bonds are secured by a subordinate claim on net toll revenues and have a DSRF funded at maximum interest on the bonds at the option of BATA. All subordinate series currently have a DSRF equal to maximum interest.

The authority has independent rate-setting authority and no legislation or outside approval is required to adjust toll rates. The authority is required to increase tolls according to its adopted toll schedule to meet bond covenants, or for maintenance or construction. The authority must hold a public hearing and two public meetings 45 days before the toll increase and provide 30 days' notice to the legislature.

Concurrent with these offerings, BATA will launch a springing amendment to the indenture requiring approval from 51% of holders as well as BATA's Board to become effective. In our view, the proposed amendments do not weaken credit quality or protections for existing holders.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the variable rate bonds will be used to refinance three series of floating rate notes in advance of a May 1 mandatory tender date.

Proceeds of the fixed rate bonds will be used to finance the acquisition of select existing fixed rate bonds that BATA receives as part of a planned tender process.

PROFILE

The Bay Area Toll Authority administers toll revenue collections and finances improvements for seven state-owned toll bridges in the San Francisco Bay Area: the Antioch Bridge, the Benicia-Martinez Bridge, the Carquinez Bridge, the Dumbarton Bridge, the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge and the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge.

BATA was created as a public agency in 1997 under California law. It operates pursuant to Chapters 4, 4.3 and 4.5 of Division 17 of the California Streets and Highways Code and the provisions of the Revenue Bond Law of 1941 made applicable to the authority by the California Streets and Highways Code Section 30961 (collectively, the Act). The Act provides BATA with broad toll-setting authority for the Bridges.

BATA's governing body has the same governing board members as the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC), which consists of 18 voting members appointed by local agencies and three nonvoting members appointed by state and federal agencies. MTC is a public agency created in 1970 by California law to provide regional transportation planning and organization for the nine San Francisco Bay Area counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma. Each commissioner's term of office is four years or until a successor is appointed.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Toll Roads and Parking Facilities published in March 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/60219. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Moses Kopmar
Lead Analyst
Project Finance
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
405 Howard Street
Suite 300
San Francisco 94105
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Kurt Krummenacker
Additional Contact
Project Finance
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

© 2023 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the credit rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Charter Documents - Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

