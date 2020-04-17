Moody's assigns Aa3 enhanced rating to American Academy, CO's Series 2020A refunding revenue bonds

New York, April 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 enhanced rating to the Colorado Educational and Cultural Facilities Authority's Charter School Refunding Revenue Bonds (American Academy Project) Series 2020A bonds. The bonds are expected to be issued for the par amount of $46.665 million.

Moody's maintains a Baa3 underlying rating with a stable outlook on the Series 2020A bonds as well as the Series 2020B bonds, to which we are not assigning an enhanced rating. For more information on the underlying ratings and outlook, please see Moody's Rating Action on American Academy dated April 6, 2020.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the State of Colorado. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the State of Colorado changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 enhanced rating reflects Colorado's Treasury Department's determination that the bonds qualify for Colorado's Moral Obligation Program. Colorado's Charter School Moral Obligation Program provides debt service reserve replenishment or direct payment of debt service by the program, if necessary. The assignment of the Aa3 enhanced rating is contingent upon the planned issuance through the Colorado Educational and Cultural Facilities Authority and participation in the Colorado Charter School Moral Obligation Program. For more information on the Moral Obligation Program, please see Moody's Rating Action on the Colorado Charter School Moral Obligation Program dated May 24, 2018.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on this rating is based on the stable outlook on Colorado's long-term ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

-An upgrade to the state's Issuer Rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

-A downgrade of the state's Issuer Rating

LEGAL SECURITY

The enhanced rating on the Series 2020A bonds reflects the benefits of the Colorado Charter School Debt Service Reserve Fund Program (CCSDSRF) under the state's Moral Obligation Program. This is a separate reserve, held by the State Treasurer, which is available to pay debt service on participating charter school debt. The balance in the fund currently totals approximately $14.1 million including $6 million in the Interest Savings fund funded by annual 10 bps payments by participating charter schools and $8 million appropriated by the state legislature. If, 10 days prior to a debt service date, the trustee for a participating charter school bond has not received funds for the payment of principal and interest and the bond debt service reserve has been depleted, the trustee shall notify the State Treasurer and the State Treasurer will make the debt service payment using money in the CCSDSRF. Payment of debt service using money in the CCSDSRF does not require additional appropriation by the legislature.

Participation in the Moral Obligation Program is capped by statute at $500 million outstanding principal. Currently, there are 29 participating charter schools with an outstanding par amount of $423.8 million and combined maximum annual debt service of $18.5 million. The state has never had to make a payment under this program.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Series 2020A bond proceeds, together with the Series 2020B bonds that will not benefit from the enhanced rating, will be used to refund the American Academy's outstanding debt consisting of $36.3 million in 2015 charter school revenue refunding bonds and $27.6 million in 2016 charter school revenue bonds. Because debt service amortization is being extended by 30 years, with a final maturity in 2055, annual debt service will be reduced by approximately $600,000 annually.

PROFILE

The Colorado Educational and Cultural Facilities Authority is an independent state authority created to assist in the financing of capital projects for educational and cultural institutions across the state. The Colorado Charter School Moral Obligation Program is established by state statute and administered by the Colorado Educational and Cultural Facilities Authority.

Colorado is the 21st largest state by population, at 5.7 million. Its state gross domestic product, $369 billion, is the 16th largest. Income levels are above average--the state's per capita personal income is equal to 105.8% of the US level and its poverty level is among the lowest in the nation.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Helen Cregger

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG West

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

One Front Street

Suite 1900

San Francisco 94111

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Nicolanne Serrano

Additional Contact

Regional PFG Northeast

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

