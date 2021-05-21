Moody's assigns Aa3 rating to Nestlé Hungária Kft.'s inaugural senior unsecured bonds guaranteed by Nestlé S.A.

Milan, May 21, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a Aa3 backed senior unsecured rating to the inaugural up to HUF115 billion bonds (ISIN HU0000360458), to be issued by Nestlé Hungária Kft., a fully owned subsidiary of Nestlé S.A. (Nestlé), and guaranteed by Nestlé S.A. ("The Guarantor"). The outlook on the rating is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 rating assigned to Nestlé Hungária Kft.'s up to HUF115 billion backed senior unsecured bonds reflects the irrevocable guarantee in the form of a Swiss law joint and several suretyship from Nestlé S.A., which is rated Aa3 with stable outlook. The bonds have a 7-years tenor with bullet maturity and pay a fixed rate coupon of 1.75%, paid annually. Proceeds from the issuance will be used for general corporate purposes.

The Guarantor's Aa3 rating reflects Nestlé's superior business profile, underpinned by its position as the largest food and beverage company in the world; high degree of diversification by segment, product and geography; high-quality brand portfolio; and substantial assets that could be monetised, including its 23% stake in L'Oréal S.A. (L'Oréal, Prime-1 stable).

Nestlé's operating performance continues to be solid, with steady organic revenue growth and moderate profitability improvements. However, the acceleration in the company's acquisition strategy will add pressure to Nestlé credit ratios if not offset by other measures such as additional disposals or the postponement or reduction of the ongoing CHF20 billion ($22 billion) share buyback programme to be completed by 2022. Absent any mitigating measure, Moody's expects that Nestlé's RCF/net debt will remain between 16% and 17% through 2022, which is weak for the current Aa3 rating. However, the company maintains substantial financial flexibility stemming from its solid operating cash flow generation.

For further information on the Guarantor's long-term issuer rating, please refer to Moody's credit opinion dated 28 April 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1275930

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Nestlé will maintain its high financial flexibility stemming from solid cash flow generation over the next 18-24 months, which will allow it to finance the planned shareholder distribution and some bolt-on acquisitions, while maintaining a stable financial profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upgrade of Nestlé's rating is unlikely over the next 12-18 months because of the group's financial policy and tolerance for higher leverage. However, the rating could be upgraded if: 1) Nestlé adopts a more conservative financial policy; 2) the company's RCF/net debt remains above 30% on a sustained basis; and 3) the company maintains a strong business profile.

Downward pressure on Nestlé's rating could develop from a combination of the following factors: 1) Nestlé's Moody's-adjusted RCF/net debt remaining below 20% for a prolonged period; 2) a deterioration in the company's operating profitability, with its Moody's-adjusted EBIT margin falling below 15%; 3) a significant decline in the company's very strong market positions in its main businesses.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Nestlé is the world's largest food company, and its global brands (for example, Nestlé, Purina, Nescafé, Maggi, Nespresso and Nido) cover a wide range of food and beverage products. The company's portfolio includes more than 2,000 brands. Although its largest market is the US, Nestlé is active in all the regions of the world, with a presence in 187 countries and more than 400 production plants globally. Nestlé generated revenues of CHF84.3 billion and EBITDA of CHF17.2 billion (as adjusted by Moody's) in 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Lorenzo Re

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Corso di Porta Romana 68

Milan 20122

Italy

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Ivan Palacios

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Corso di Porta Romana 68

Milan 20122

Italy

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

