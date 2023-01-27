Moody's assigns Aa3 rating to State of Florida's Department of Transportation Seaport Investment Program Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2023; outlook stable

New York, January 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to the State of Florida's $97.5 million Department of Transportation Seaport Investment Program Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2023. Total outstanding parity debt will be $103.7 million, which includes the unrefunded maturity payable in 2023. The state plans to sell the bonds on or about February 14, 2023. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa3 rating reflects the pledge of a dedicated portion of the state's motor vehicle title (MVT) fees that generates slightly above sum sufficient debt service coverage, and ample debt service coverage cushion provided by total MVT fees allocated for transportation projects. Total MVT fees collected can exhibit volatility through economic cycles, but rebound quickly given increasing population in Florida and resulting higher demand for MVT transactions.
The rating further reflects the absence of appropriation risk and the state's non-impairment covenant. If the state leverages excess available revenues in the future and the currently substantial cushion for debt service is significantly reduced, the rating on the Seaport Investment Program revenue bonds could be negatively affected.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects the stability of the credit of the State of Florida (issuer rating Aaa stable), as well as our expectation that the state will continue to actively manage the STTF such that additional revenues available for debt service will continue to provide ample cushion despite potential fluctuations in the total revenue stream.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING
- Increased allocation of dedicated MVT fees, without additional debt authorization, resulting in higher debt service coverage from the pledged allocation
- Reduced ability to leverage available revenues after pledged allocation
- Higher additional bonds test
- Reduced volatility of MVT fee revenues
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
- Additional leveraging of revenue stream that dilutes cushion for debt service
- Significant falloff in MVT fee collections
LEGAL SECURITY
The Series 2023 bonds are secured by and payable from the pledged revenues, consisting of an allocation of motor vehicle title fees deposited annually into the State Transportation Trust Fund ("STTF"). The state charges a fee of $70 for motor vehicle title fees, of which $47 per transaction is deposited into the STTF, up to a maximum of $200 million. Of this, $10 million is pledged to the seaport bond program. As of fiscal 2022, $268.7 million in revenues were collected from the $47 portion of the motor vehicle title fee. The Series 2023 bonds will not be secured by a debt service reserve fund.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds of the bond will be used to refund a portion of the outstanding State of Florida, Department of Transportation Seaport Investment Program Revenue Bonds, Series 2013, and to pay costs of issuance.
PROFILE
Florida ranks as the third largest state by population with over 21 million estimated residents as of 2021. The state's 2021 Gross Domestic Product reached nearly $1.3 trillion or fourth highest amongst states behind California (Aa2 stable), Texas (Aaa stable), and New York (Aa1 stable). The state's per capita income level was 97.1% of the nation's in 2021.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70024. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
