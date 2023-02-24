Moody's assigns Aa3 rating to University of Illinois, IL's Series 2023A bonds; outlook stable

New York, February 24, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 to University of Illinois, IL's proposed Auxiliary Facilities System Refunding Revenue Bonds, Series 2023A with an estimated par amount of approximately $152 million. The proposed bonds are fixed rate with a final maturity in fiscal 2032.

Moody's maintains the following ratings for the university: the Aa3 on the issuer rating, Auxiliary Facilities System bonds (AFS), Academic Lease Revenue bonds, and Certificates of Participation (COPS); and the A3 on the outstanding Health Services Facilities System (HSFS) bonds. The university had approximately $1.5 billion of debt outstanding at the end of fiscal 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Maintenance of the Aa3 issuer rating reflects the University of Illinois' (U of I) excellent market strength that extends well beyond the State of Illinois, supported by its membership in the Big 10 Academic Alliance, flagship and land grant status, and large operating scope. The university system enrolled nearly 95,000 students in fall 2022 across three campuses in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago, and Springfield. U of I has a robust revenue base of over $7 billion (including on-behalf payments from the state and hospital system revenue) and substantial total cash and investments of over $6 billion at the university and its related organizations in fiscal 2022, of which a large portion is unrestricted.

The assignment and maintenance of the Aa3 rating on the AFS bonds, as well as the maintenance of the Aa3 rating on the COPS and lease revenue bonds incorporates the credit characteristics associated with the Aa3 issuer rating and the broad nature of each revenue pledge, including gross tuition and fees. The maintenance of the A3 on the HSFS bonds reflect a narrower revenue pledge of the net revenue of the hospital system, which faces a very competitive market and labor pressures. U of I's ratings remain constrained by the State of Illinois' (Baa1/stable) credit quality. U of I is a component unit of the state and receives approximately 27% of its revenue from it, including on-behalf payments. Favorably, early indications for fiscal 2024 point towards a moderate increase in state operating support and Monetary Assistance Program (MAP) funding for students attending universities in the state.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of continued steady operating performance. It also reflects Moody's expectations of continued sound debt service coverage for each individual revenue pledge.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Improvement in the state's credit quality with continued increased and regular funding over multiple years

- Substantial growth in balance sheet reserves further mitigating the university's exposure to state credit deterioration - For the HSFS bonds, sustained improvement in the hospital's brand and strategic positioning in the competitive health care market with an increase in liquid reserves and improved operating performance

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Deterioration in the State of Illinois' credit quality, or substantial reduction or significant delay in state funding

- Sustained weakening in federal funding for research or health care reimbursement - Significant erosion of pledged revenue coverage of the AFS or HSFS bonds over multiple years

LEGAL SECURITY

The Auxiliary Facilities System (AFS) bonds are payable from net revenue of the AFS, which is a closed system not accessible to fund general operating expenses, and student tuition and fees. There is an additional bonds test and a rate covenant that require net system revenue and student tuition and fees to be at least 2.0x maximum annual net debt service. Fiscal 2022 pledged revenue were $1.5 billion compared with MADS of $91 million.

The Academic Facilities Lease Revenue Bonds are secured by lease payments paid by University of Illinois directly to the bond trustee to fund debt service. U of I's lease can be terminated in the event of non-appropriation in the budget and absence of other legally available non-appropriated funds. The base rent is not subject to diminution, abatement, suspension or other reductions. The payments are from legally available non-appropriated funds, similar to the COPs. There is no debt service reserve fund. The trustee has a mortgage lien on PG-UIUC's interest from the leases on the two facilities. If the university fails to pay the lease payments when due, PG-UIUC can accelerate U of I's lease payments to fully redeem the outstanding bonds. PG-UIUC has irrevocably appointed U of I as attorney in fact in the event of default and the university can assume full control.

The Certificates of Participation (COPS) are payable from legally available non-appropriated funds on a subordinate basis from revenue pledged to other bonds. U of I covenants to include the required debt service in its annual budget requests. The purchase contract and the university's obligation to make installment payments can be terminated in the event of both non-appropriation by the state and the absence of other legally available funds to pay debt service.

The Health Services Facilities System (HSFS) bonds are secured by (1) net revenue of the system; (2) Medical Service Plan (MSP) revenue (faculty practice plan), net of bad debt expense;and (3) College of Medicine net tuition revenue (subordinated to the pledge of tuition and fees to the AFS Bonds). Although the health system revenue of $66 million provide the first source of security, the pledges from MSP and the College of Medicine provide enhancement. The pledge of MSP revenue and medical school tuition is up to maximum annual debt service. Total fiscal 2022 pledged revenue totaled $406 million compared to MADS of $9.2 million (payable in fiscal 2027).

In addition, the University of Illinois has outstanding lease obligations associated with Provident Group - UIC Surgery Center LLC - University of Illinois totaling nearly $150 million. The bonds are legally payable by lease payments made by University of Illinois Health System under a triple net lease agreement. Lease payments are payable from the surplus revenue of HSFS, which consists of the HSFS revenue remaining after all required payments for HSFS revenue bonds are paid. Fiscal 2022 MADS coverage is well over 2.0x for the outstanding bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2023A bonds will go towards refunding outstanding Series 2013 Auxiliary System Revenue bonds and to pay cost of issuance.

PROFILE

University of Illinois benefits from a national market position as the flagship and Land Grant institution in the State of Illinois and membership in the Big Ten Academic Alliance. One of the nation's largest comprehensive universities, total revenues of over $7 billion in fiscal 2022. U of I had nearly 95,000 students enrolled in fall 2022 at its Urbana-Champaign, Chicago, and Springfield campuses. It also has an extensive healthcare operation that includes an academic medical center and multiple health clinics in the City of Chicago.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

