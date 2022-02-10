Moody's assigns Aa3 rating to green bonds to be issued by Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited

NOTE: On February 11 2022, the first sentence of the first paragraph of the REGULATORY DISCLOSURES section was changed to “For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.” Revised release follows.

Hong Kong, February 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned an Aa3 rating to HKD-denominated senior unsecured green bonds to be issued by Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited.

The green bonds will be issued under the bank's USD15 billion Medium Term Note (MTN) Programme. The net proceeds of the issuance will be allocated to finance and/or refinance, in whole or in part, eligible green assets and projects, including the bank's own operations.

The rating outlook on the senior unsecured green bonds is stable.

The assigned ratings are subject to receipt of final documentations, the terms and conditions of which are not expected to change in any material way from the draft documents that Moody's has reviewed.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assigned rating and stable outlook are in line with the bank's senior unsecured MTN programme rating of (P)Aa3, and reflect the structure of the proposed issuances. The bonds will constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated, and unsecured obligations of the bank and will at all time rank pari passu among themselves. The bonds will be redeemable at par on maturity.

Only projects certified by an independent professional third-party agency will be included as eligible projects for use of the bonds' proceeds. The bank intends to use a separate ledger to record the use of proceeds from the bonds, and will report on its official website the allocation and environmental impacts of eligible projects on an annual basis.

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA are a2. Moody's considers Hong Kong SAR, China to have an operational bank resolution regime. Therefore, Moody's applies advanced Loss Given Failure approach in rating Hong Kong banks' liabilities.

The Preliminary Rating Assessment on the bank's senior unsecured bonds, representing Moody's view of the expected loss of the senior unsecured bonds in the absence of government support and before considerations of debt ceilings, is one notch higher than the bank's Adjusted BCA.

Moody's assesses that, in times of need, Bank of China (Hong Kong) would receive a moderate level of Hong Kong government support, leading to a further one notch uplift in the senior unsecured rating to Aa3.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The bank's senior unsecured ratings are at the same level as the Hong Kong government's issuer rating and an upgrade of the bank's senior unsecured ratings is unlikely unless the Hong Kong government's rating is upgraded.

An upgrade of the bank's BCA is also unlikely without an upgrade of its parent Bank of China Limited's (A1 stable, baa1) BCA, given the financial and reputational links between the two entities. A widening of the gap between the two banks' BCAs is unlikely, given the close links between the two entities and potential contagion risks from the parent.

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited's senior unsecured ratings could be downgraded if government support for the bank diminishes.

The bank's BCA could be downgraded if rapid growth in its overseas operations weakens its capitalization and liquidity. A significant weakening in the bank's asset quality and profitability metrics because of sustained weakness in economic growth, especially in Hong Kong, the bank's key market, could lead to a downgrade of the bank's BCA.

A lower-than-expected issuance of loss-absorbing capacity (LAC) instruments may lead to higher expected losses for the bank's depositors and senior unsecured creditors in the event of a resolution, and may lead to a downgrade of such liabilities.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited, headquartered in Hong Kong, reported total assets of HKD3.65 trillion (USD 470 billion) as of end of June 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

