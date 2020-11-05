Moody's assigns Aa3 rating to new preferred shares issued by Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

New York, November 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned an Aa3 rating to new preferred securities issued by Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (ticker: JRO), a closed-end fund registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 with approximately $597 million of assets under management. The transaction is expected to be leverage neutral, as JRO will use the proceeds of the issuance to redeem outstanding preferred shares and to pay down a portion of its outstanding senior debt.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (JRO) - Series A Taxable Fund Preferred Shares aggregate outstanding of $75.0 million (75,000 shares, liquidation preference of $1,000 per share) -- assigned Aa3

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment of a Aa3 rating to the new preferred share issuance reflects that this transaction will not result in an increase in the fund's effective leverage. The Aa3 rating on JRO's outstanding preferred shares reflects the Fund's strong risk adjusted asset coverage, well diversified investment portfolio and solid coverage of its fixed charges. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund, which invests principally in bank loans, has been able to maintain asset coverage despite ongoing challenges in the bank loan market.

JRO will have $75 million of preferred shares outstanding, consisting of the $75 million issuance of Series A Taxable Fund Preferred Shares. The issuance is expected to be leverage neutral, with effective leverage remaining at about 36%, as proceeds will be used to redeem outstanding preferred shares and pay down a portion of outstanding senior debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING:

While unlikely given the inherently weak asset profile of funds that invest in low-rated leveraged loans, an upgrade from Aa3 would be possible under the following conditions: 1) a material reduction in leverage; 2) sustained improvement in asset quality; or 3) a lower level of senior leverage relative to preferred leverage.

The rating could be downgraded if there is 1) a sustained decline in the fund's risk adjusted asset coverage ratio; 2) a deterioration in the credit quality of the fund's investment portfolio; 3) a sustained increase in the fund's leverage; 4) compression in the fund's coverage of fixed charges.

RELATIVE PRIORITY OF CLAIM

Senior leverage typically accounts for more than two-thirds of the total leverage for JRO. Moody's considers preferred shares that account for less than one-third of total leverage to be deeply subordinated and, therefore, the fund has been and will continue to be subject to a two-notch downward adjustment rather than the standard one-notch adjustment.

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Securities Issued by US Closed-End Funds" published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1125868. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

