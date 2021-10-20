Moody's assigns Aa3 rating to new preferred shares issued by FS Global Credit Opportunities Fund

New York, October 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a Aa3 rating to the $100 million Series 2027 Term Preferred Shares issued by FS Global Credit Opportunities Fund ("FSGCO"). The net issuance proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including to repay outstanding senior debt.

Rating action summary:

..Issuer: FS Global Credit Opportunities Fund

.Term Preferred Shares, Series 2027, $100 million (100,000 shares with liquidation preference of $1,000 per share) assigned Aa3

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 rating assignment reflects the neutral impact of the transaction on FSGCO's risk-adjusted asset and interest coverage metrics. The transaction tilts FSGCO's leverage composition towards preferred equity which in the US is given more favorable regulatory treatment than senior debt. Additionally, the 5-year term on the preferred shares extends the maturity profile of the fund's financing arrangements. At 30 June 2021, the fund's effective leverage stood at 32% and is expected to remain at similar levels following the close of the transaction.

FSGCO exhibits excellent debt coverage metrics. The fund's risk-adjusted asset coverage ratio is consistent with Aaa-rated closed-end funds. FSGCO has a strong capacity to meet periodic financing and dividend payments from recurring earnings as fixed charge coverage averaged about 6 times net investment income over the past five years.

Offsetting these strengths is the fund's weak asset profile which largely reflects its focus on lower rated, relatively illiquid senior secured loans and high-yield bonds. Although, the fund has reduced allocation to investments whose performance is driven by swings in the broader market, the portfolio remains vulnerable to the macro environment. Negative movements could increase defaults and significantly weaken FSGCO's coverage metrics. However, as of 30 June 2021, about 74% of the fund's portfolio was allocated to senior secured positions of about 90 portfolio companies that were diversified across many sectors, which in our view helps mitigate downside risks.

Moody's also applies a one-notch downward adjustment from the senior rating profile suggested by the key factors discussed above to reflect the subordinate position of investors holding preferred stock relative to those holding senior unsecured debt obligations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Given FSGCO's weak asset profile, an upgrade from the Aa3 preferred share rating is currently unlikely. However, an upgrade would be possible were the fund to: 1) materially reduce leverage; 2) improve the overall credit quality and liquidity of its underlying portfolio over a sustained period; or 3) improve the annual coverage of fixed charges.

The fund's preferred share rating could be downgraded if there was: 1) a sustained decline in the fund's risk adjusted asset coverage ratio; 2) an increase in the fund's leverage to the mid-30% range; or 3) a deterioration in the credit quality of the investment portfolio.

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Closed-End Funds Methodology" published in December 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1205925. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

