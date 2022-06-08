Moody's assigns Aa3 rating to preferred shares issued by Nuveen Dynamic Municipal Opportunities Fund

New York, June 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a Aa3 long-term rating to preferred securities that will be issued by Nuveen Dynamic Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE: NDMO).

NDMO is a closed-end fund, established in 2020, that manages over $1.2 billion in assets. The fund's primary investment objective is to provide a total return by investing opportunistically and without limit in municipal securities of any credit quality and maturity.

A summary of the rating action follows:

Issuer: Nuveen Dynamic Municipal Opportunities Fund

CUSIP 67079X201 -- Series A MuniFund Preferred Shares, aggregate liquidation preference of $240.0 million (2,400 shares, liquidation preference of $100,000 per share) -- Aa3 assigned

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 preferred share rating reflects NDMO's strong risk-adjusted asset coverage and excellent capacity to service periodic payments, including preferred dividend payments. Although NDMO's investment portfolio compares favorably to peers, its flexible investment guidelines constrain its rating.

NDMO's investment portfolio has a solid asset profile score. The fund's investment portfolio is well diversified and largely composed of municipal securities of average liquidity, good credit quality across various tax and general obligation bonds as well as significant holdings in municipal health care and educational facilities. We have factored the fund's ability to invest anywhere across the credit spectrum without limit qualitatively by notching down the overall asset profile score to "weak" to reflect the possibility that the fund's portfolio could evolve into one of lower liquidity and credit quality.

The fund's risk-adjusted asset coverage is excellent and consistent with a Aaa subfactor score. Because NDMO is contractually obligated to operate under lower effective leverage levels and slightly higher asset coverage thresholds than that mandated by the Investment Company Act of 1940, the fund also scores a Aaa for financial policy. The proposed issuance of preferred shares will replace a similar aggregate amount of bank borrowings and reverse repurchase agreements. At 30 April, the fund's effective leverage stood at about 37% which we do not expect to change significantly following the transaction.

Moody's rates the preferred shares one-notch below the fund's senior rating profile to reflect the subordinate position of the preferred shares relative to any senior obligations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The Aa3 rating assigned to the preferred shares issued by NDMO could be upgraded if: 1) there is a material reduction to the fund's effective leverage; or 2) a sustained improvement to the credit quality and liquidity of the fund's investment portfolio.

The ratings could be downgraded if: 1) the fund's senior obligations make up a greater percentage of total leverage; or 2) there is a deterioration in the average credit quality of the fund's investment portfolio; or 3) the fund's fixed charge coverage falls below 5 times net investment income for a sustained period.

Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC is NDMO's investment adviser and an indirect subsidiary of Nuveen, LLC. As of 31 December 2021, Nuveen managed about $1.3 trillion in assets.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Closed-End Funds Methodology published in December 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/69686. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

