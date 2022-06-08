Moody's assigns Aa3 rating to preferred shares issued by Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

New York, June 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a Aa3 long-term rating and P-1 short-term rating to preferred shares that will be issued by Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE: JQC).

JQC is a closed-end fund, established in 2003, that manages over $1.4 billion in assets. The fund's primary investment objective is to provide high current income by investing primarily in floating rate senior loans and other high yielding securities that rank senior in the obligor's capital structure. The fund will issue taxable fund preferred shares that will have an unconditional demand feature pursuant to a purchase obligation provided by Société General.

A summary of the rating action follows:

Issuer: Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC)

CUSIP 67073D854 -- Series A Taxable Fund Preferred Shares, aggregate liquidation preference of $140.0 million (140,000 shares, liquidation preference of $1,000 per share) -- Aa3/P-1 assigned

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 preferred share rating reflects JQC's strong risk-adjusted asset coverage and the leverage neutral nature of the planned transaction. The fund has an excellent capacity to service periodic payments, including senior leverage interest expense and prospective preferred dividend payments. Our overall assessment balances these strengths against the weak credit profile of the fund's underlying portfolio of senior loan investments.

The fund's asset and fixed charge coverage metrics are excellent and each consistent with a Aaa subfactor score. The proceeds from the issuance of preferred shares will be used to reduce the amount outstanding on the fund's credit facility which following the transaction will keep effective leverage at about 37.8%. For the trailing twelve months ended 30 April 2022, JQC's portfolio covered fixed charges at over 10 times net investment income.

JQC's weak asset profile reflects its concentrated exposure to the speculative grade senior loan market. The fund's underlying portfolio primarily consists of Ba-rated and lower rated loans. An economic downturn with increasing corporate defaults is a distinct possibility and credit challenge for the fund. However, the experience and track record of Nuveen's senior portfolio managers and its disciplined underwriting process, should help mitigate downside risks.

Because JQC's senior leverage accounts for more than two-thirds of the fund's total leverage, the preferred shares issued will be deeply subordinated. Therefore, the fund is subjected to a two-notch downward adjustment rather than the standard one-notch adjustment to the senior implied rating indicated by the rating factors discussed above.

The P-1 rating assignment reflects our expectation of timely payment of the liquidation preference of the preferred shares in the event of an optional or mandatory tender. Short-term ratings of transactions with unconditional liquidity support provided by a bank are based on the bank's short-term counterparty risk assessment and Moody's evaluation of the terms of the liquidity commitment. Société General's short-term counterparty risk assessment is P-1(cr).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The preferred share rating could be upgraded from Aa3 if there is: 1) a material reduction in effective leverage; 2) a sustained improvement in the credit quality of the fund's investment portfolio; or 3) a lower level of senior leverage relative to preferred leverage.

The Aa3 rating could be downgraded if there is: 1) a sustained decline in the fund's risk-adjusted asset coverage ratio; 2) a deterioration in the credit quality of the fund's investment portfolio; or 3) compression in the fund's coverage of fixed charges.

The short-term P-1 rating may be downgraded if the short-term counterparty risk assessment of P-1(cr) for Société General is downgraded.

Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC is JQC's investment adviser and an indirect subsidiary of Nuveen, LLC. As of 31 December 2021, Nuveen managed about $1.3 trillion in assets.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Closed-End Funds Methodology published in December 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/69686. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Rokhaya Cisse, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Robert M. Callagy

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

