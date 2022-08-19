Moody's assigns Aa3 rating to preferred shares issued by Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund

New York, August 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a Aa3 long-term rating to preferred shares that will be issued by Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE: NPCT).

Established in 2020, the fund's main investment objective is to provide high current income by investing primarily in fixed income investments that provide direct exposure to issuers and projects with social or environmental benefits. NPCT seeks investments that align with the UN's sustainable development goals and are focused on affordable housing, community and economic development, renewable energy and climate change, and natural resources.

A summary of the rating action follows:

Issuer: Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund

CUSIP: 67080D202 -- Series A Taxable Fund Preferred Shares, aggregate liquidation preference of $70.0 million (70,000 shares, liquidation preference of $1,000 per share) -- Aa3 assigned

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 preferred share rating reflects NPCT's strong risk-adjusted asset coverage, excellent capacity to service obligations, and an underlying investment portfolio that is diverse across sectors and issuers. These strengths are however balanced against the fund's exposure to lower credit quality and less liquid assets.

The proceeds from the issuance of preferred shares will be used to repay a portion of NPCT's outstanding borrowings which following the transaction will keep effective leverage at about 38%. However, senior obligations will dominate NPCT's capital structure, subjecting the fund to a two-notch downward adjustment rather than the standard one-notch adjustment to the senior implied rating indicated by the rating factors discussed below.

NPCT's risk-adjusted asset coverage is currently positioned at the Aaa rating level. The market value of primarily corporate fixed income securities provides good asset protection to investors. Additionally, adherence to US based regulatory asset coverage limits as well as economic hedges that manage the fund's main risks support NPCT's Aaa sub-factor score for financial policy.

The fund's capacity to pay prospective dividends and meet other obligations is consistent with a Aaa sub-factor score. For the trailing 12 months ended 30 June 2022, the fund's fixed charge coverage was over 15 times net investment income.

However, NPCT's asset profile constrains its rating. As of 30 June 2022, about half of the fund's $630 million in investments had below investment grade credit ratings or were unrated. Through a wholly owned subsidiary, the fund can invest, without limit in private securities that are not freely tradable in the US – provided allocation to securities based in emerging markets is limited to about 30% of managed assets. These features weaken our assessment of the fund's asset profile score relative to peers.

The fund's features and structural considerations of the preferred share issuance combined with Moody's opinion of the track record and performance of the fund's manager inform our view of governance risk under Moody's ESG framework, which is a key driver of the rating action.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The preferred share rating could be upgraded from Aa3 if there is: 1) a material reduction in effective leverage or a lower level of senior leverage relative to preferred leverage; or 2) a sustained improvement to the liquidity and credit quality of NPCT's investment portfolio.

Conversely, the ratings could be downgraded if there is: 1) a sustained decline in the fund's risk-adjusted asset coverage ratio; or 2) a deterioration in the credit quality of the fund's investment portfolio; or 3) compression in the fund's coverage of fixed charges.

Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC is NPCT's investment adviser and an indirect subsidiary of Nuveen, LLC. As of 30 June 2022, Nuveen managed over $1 trillion in assets.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Closed-End Funds Methodology published in December 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/69686. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Rokhaya Cisse, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Robert M. Callagy

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

