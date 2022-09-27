Moody's assigns Aa3 rating to preferred shares issued by Nuveen Enhanced High Yield Municipal Bond Fund

New York, September 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a Aa3 long-term rating to new preferred shares that will be issued by Nuveen Enhanced High Yield Municipal Bond Fund (HYIF). The net proceeds of the preferred issuance will be used to pay off outstanding borrowings on the fund's credit facility and reduce the fund's leverage exposure under tender option bond trusts.

HYIF is a US-based interval fund that was established in June 2021. The fund seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and the potential for capital appreciation by investing in high yield municipal securities. The interval fund structure shares the same regulatory framework as traditional closed-end funds with respect to regulatory asset coverage requirements and leverage limits. However, because such funds are not traded on public exchanges, liquidity is offered to common shareholders in the form of periodic share repurchases at net asset value. HYIF currently will offer to repurchase shares quarterly up to 7.5% of its common shares outstanding.

A summary of the rating action follows:

Issuer: Nuveen Enhanced High Yield Municipal Bond Fund

CUSIP: 670686401 -- Series A MuniFund Preferred Shares, aggregate liquidation preference of $27.5 million (275 shares, liquidation preference of $100,000 per share) -- Aa3 assigned

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 long-term preferred share rating is supported by HYIF's excellent risk-adjusted asset coverage, well-diversified investment portfolio and strong coverage of fixed charges. The ratings are constrained by the relatively low liquidity and weak credit quality of the fund's underlying investments and the fund's liquidity features which allow for the potential repurchase of its common shares.

HYIF's investment adviser, Nuveen Fund Advisers, seeks to mitigate the liquidity risks associated with its interval fund structure by managing the fund's leverage well below that of traditional municipal closed-end fund peers. The fund expects to maintain its effective leverage between 25% and 30%. Moody's assigned an Aa financial policy score to HYIF to reflect the higher liquidity risks in an interval fund structure compared with a traditional closed-end fund structure while also considering the steps taken by the manager, such as operating at lower leverage levels, to maintain sufficient asset coverage cushions. The fund's ability to take in daily subscriptions and strong investment underwriting practices, in our view, also help mitigate the risk to creditors from the periodic equity leakage caused by regular common share repurchases.

However, HYIF's asset profile score is weak relative to peers. The fund's underlying portfolio is diverse across municipal sectors and issuers; but its focus on unrated and below investment grade securities including the ability to allocate up to 25% of managed assets towards distressed or defaulted securities lowers our assessment of both its liquidity and credit profiles.

HYIF's risk-adjusted asset coverage is currently positioned at the Aaa rating level. The market value of primarily high yield municipal securities provides good asset protection to investors as well as high net investment income to cover periodic payments. For the twelve months ended 31 July 2022, HYIF's fixed charge coverage was over 15 times net investment income. Prospectively, leverage costs will be tied to short-term municipal rates which could weaken the fund's fixed charge coverage ratio to the mid-single digit range, consistent with Aa-rated closed-end funds.

The structural considerations of the preferred share issuance combined with the fund's features and Moody's opinion of the track record and performance of the investment adviser inform our view of governance risk under Moody's ESG framework, which is a key driver of this rating action.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The preferred share rating could be upgraded from Aa3 if there is: 1) a material reduction in effective leverage or 2) a financial policy change that reduces regular distributions to common shareholders or 3) a sustained improvement to the liquidity profile or credit quality of the fund's investment portfolio.

Conversely, the ratings could be downgraded if there is: 1) a sustained increase in effective leverage or a significant increase to senior obligations that rank senior to preferred shares; or 2) a change to the fund's financial policy that increases distributions to common shareholders; or 3) compression in the fund's coverage of fixed charges.

Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC is HYIF's investment adviser and an indirect subsidiary of Nuveen, LLC. As of 30 June 2022, Nuveen managed over $1 trillion in assets.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Closed-End Funds Methodology published in December 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/69686. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

