Moody's assigns Aa3 rating to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's consolidated bonds 221st and 222nd series, outlook negative

New York, July 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an Aa3 rating to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's ("PANYNJ" or "the Port Authority") $570.6 million Consolidated Bonds, 221st Series and the $450.4 million Consolidated Bonds, 222nd Series. The rating outlook remains negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 rating benefits from the essentiality of the Port Authority's transportation infrastructure assets for the New York and New Jersey metro area, a track record of solid financial performance and the Port Authority's independent rate-setting ability. Constraining credit factors include the substantial decline in operating revenue that the Port Authority has been facing since mid-March 2020 as a result of the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on the utilization of its facilities.

Traffic volumes at its toll and bridges for the week of June 29th (excluding the July 3rd holiday) were around 16% lower for passenger vehicles and around 3% lower for commercial vehicles as compared against the average weekday use in June 2019. Moody's expects traffic volumes to slowly recover over the next 12 to 18 months as the reopening of the States of New York and New Jersey progresses. However, air travel and PATH ridership will recover more slowly and remain around 85% below 2019 levels for the same period.

The material reduction in operating revenue has put immense pressure on the Port Authority's liquidity profile. Moody's expects that management will need to implement additional measures to reduce operating costs and capital expenditures to the lower level of demand in the course of 2020. Downside risks are high in case the coronavirus cannot be contained and air travel and PATH ridership will remain depressed for longer. However, the essentially of its infrastructure assets for an eventual economic recovery in the region will limit reductions in operating and capital expenditures.

The PANYNJ will receive around $450 million in CARES Act funding which will not be sufficient to mitigate the decline in operating revenue. Additional federal or state funding would be positive but has not been committed yet.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

We expect that debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) will remain well below 2019 levels (total net revenue DSCR of 1.6x, senior DSCR 1.8x) through 2021 and recover only slowly to historic levels by 2022/23.

As of June 30, 2020, the PANYNJ had around $2.7 billion of unrestricted cash and investments including amounts in the general reserve fund and in the consolidated bond reserve fund. This amount does not include the $1.1 billion issuance of the 3-year note which will be used to bolster the Port Authority's liquidity and will be used to pay debt service in 2020.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the risk of total DSCR below Moody's previous expectation of 1.75x and lower liquidity levels over the next 12 to 18 months. It also reflects the uncertainty around the length of governmental restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus and the length of time before an eventual recovery of its credit metrics.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Strong traffic growth at the authority's toll facilities for a sustained period of time

-Total DSCR well above 2.0x

-Lease revenues from World Trade Center (WTC) facilities above baseline projections

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Senior DSCR below 2.0x and total DSCR below 1.75 x for a sustained period of time

-Cash reserves to consolidated debt falling below 10%

-Revisions to the capital plan that jeopardize maintenance of key revenue generating assets

-Addition of significant non-revenue generating projects to the capital plan

-Unexpected reorganization of the authority that would reduce the consolidated revenue pledge of all facilities

LEGAL SECURITY

The Consolidated Bonds are secured by a pledge of (a) the net revenues of all existing facilities of the Port Authority and any additional facilities which may be financed or refinanced in whole or in part through the medium of Consolidated Bonds; (b) the General Reserve Fund of the Port Authority equally with other obligations of the Port Authority secured by the General Reserve and (c) the Consolidated Bond Reserve Fund established in connection with Consolidated Bonds.

Bondholders are protected by a sum sufficient rate covenant. There is no dedicated debt service reserve fund but the authority is required to keep the General Reserve Fund at 10% of outstanding debt and has a policy of keeping a minimum of two years debt service in its reserve funds.

The General Reserve Fund is pledged in support of all outstanding Consolidated Bonds and all Consolidated Bonds now or hereafter issued. The General Reserve Fund is not available to pay debt service on Special Project Bonds, Versatile Structure Obligations, Commercial Paper Obligations or Variable Rate Master Notes.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the bond issuance will be used for funding of capital investments as well as refunding of existing debt obligations.

PROFILE

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) is a bi-state entity that provides the majority of the regional transportation infrastructure including bridges, tunnels, airports and ports within the Port District of New York and New Jersey. In 2019, the Port Authority generated revenues of around $5.5 billion. The Port Authority has outstanding debt of around $25.6 million.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Toll Roads and Parking Facilities published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091602.

An additional methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1140469. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Kathrin Heitmann

Lead Analyst

Project Finance

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Kurt Krummenacker

Additional Contact

Project Finance

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

