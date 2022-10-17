Moody's assigns Aa3 ratings to Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation Ltd.'s senior unsecured social notes

Hong Kong, October 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned local currency and foreign currency long-term Aa3 ratings to the proposed HKD and CNH-denominated senior unsecured social notes to be issued by The Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation Ltd. (HKMC).

The notes are issued under HKMC's US$30 billion medium-term note (MTN) programme.

The entity-level outlook on HKMC's ratings is stable.

The ratings are subject to the receipt of final documentation, the terms and conditions of which are not expected to change in any material way from the draft documents that Moody's has reviewed.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 ratings for the notes are in line with HKMC's long-term senior unsecured MTN programme rating of (P)Aa3, and reflect the structure of the proposed issuance. The senior unsecured notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated, general and unsecured obligations of HKMC and will rank pari passu among themselves and equally with all other unsecured obligations of HKMC. The notes will be redeemable at par on maturity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

HKMC's senior unsecured ratings could be upgraded if the Hong Kong government's rating is upgraded.

The company's BCA of a2 is high, taking into account its geographic concentration and the risks associated with its annuity and infrastructure financing businesses, and is unlikely to be adjusted higher.

HKMC's senior unsecured ratings could be downgraded if the Hong Kong government's rating is downgraded.

The company's BCA could be lowered if its annuity business weighs significantly on its profitability and capitalization; unexpected losses on its mortgages, mortgage insurance book and annuity business erode a significant portion of its capital; the credit facility from the Exchange Fund is withdrawn; the company is instructed to carry out policy functions that weaken its financial profile; and there is a decline in the company's capital adequacy ratio to less than 14% or an increase in its impaired loans to 1.5% of its total loans.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodologies used in these ratings were Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

The Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation Ltd., headquartered in Hong Kong SAR, China, reported total assets of HKD173.2 billion as of the end of December 2021.

