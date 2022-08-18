Moody's assigns Aa3 ratings to LVCVA's (NV) Convention Center Expansion and Renovation Revenue Bonds, Series 2022B&C; outlook stable

New York, August 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa3 ratings to Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), NV's Convention Center Expansion and Renovation Revenue Bonds, Series 2022B and Taxable Convention Center Expansion and Renovation Revenue Bonds, Series 2022C in the expected par amounts of $135.5 million and $14.5 million, respectively. Moody's maintains Aa3 ratings on LVCVA's outstanding revenue and convention center expansion and revenue bonds. Post-issuance, LVCVA will have $1.7 billion in total debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 rating reflects the authority's entrenched position as the nation's market leader for large-scale conventions and the area's substantial tourism amenities that include the renowned Las Vegas Strip, which provides a strong base to drive hotel tax revenue back up to historic levels and a return to healthy debt service coverage following the pandemic. The rating incorporates the authority's exceptionally strong management team that has effectively managed expenses and had deliberately accumulated resources over prior years that helped LVCVA weather the severe revenue declines from the coronavirus pandemic. Strong hotel tax and facility use fee collections in fiscal 2022 and 2023 are expected to outperform pre-pandemic levels, a signal of the rapid recovery of gaming, tourism and convention industries in the region. While business travel and convention attendance is expected to lag in the next few years, leisure tourism continues to recover. The rating further considers LVCVA's exceptionally strong cash position that provides additional cushion in the event that the full economic recovery of the region is impeded and puts LVCVA in a strong position to maintain its credit quality.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the ongoing recovery of tourism and conventions to the Las Vegas area given its position as a global leader in those industries. We expect a return of revenue, reaching pre-pandemic levels in fiscal 2022 and 2023. The outlook also reflects our expectation that the authority's strong liquidity position will continue to protect bondholders through the current revenue environment. A longer than expected recovery or a leveling off of revenue below historic levels could change the outlook.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant growth in pledged revenues leading to stronger maximum annual debt service coverage

- Resilience of pledged revenues in future economic downturn

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Prolonged recovery from pandemic, including continued weak pledged revenue collections

- Material long-term weakening in gaming, tourism and convention industries

LEGAL SECURITY

LVCVA's revenue bonds are all secured by the authority's first lien pledge of net revenue from hotel room taxes collected throughout Clark County as well as revenue from its convention facilities after the payment of operating expenses. LVCVA's portion is 4-5% on resort properties and 2-4% of hotels and motels. The expansion revenue bonds receive an additional 0.5% room tax revenue on all properties within the county in addition to the base room tax pledge. The authority makes monthly set asides for semi-annual interest and annual principal debt payments. This issuance is supported by expansion revenue in addition to a lien on base hotel tax and convention use revenue.

The additional bonds test is moderate and requires the prior year's pledged revenue to provide at least 1.5x peak debt service on all revenue bonds and double-barreled GOLT debt issued through Clark County. There is no debt service reserve fund, which is a weakness, but is somewhat offset by management's more stringent target of maintaining at least 3.0x coverage of total annual debt service for all bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the bonds will be used to finance a portion of phase three of the Convention Center Project, consisting of renovation, modernization and additions to the current facility.

PROFILE

Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority (LVCVA) markets the Las Vegas (Aa2 stable) metro area as a global travel destination for business and leisure and operates the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). The authority is an independent governmental entity with its own governing board and administrative staff, though it is an instrumentality of Clark County (Aa1 stable).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021

