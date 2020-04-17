Moody's assigns Aa3 (sf) to ABS Notes issued by Quarzo S.r.l., Series 2020

Eur 1,760 million ABS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of Italian consumer loans
Milan, April 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
assigned the following definitive rating to Notes issued by Quarzo S.r.l.,
Series 2020:
....EUR1760M Class A Asset Backed Fixed Rate
Notes due June 2037, Assigned Aa3 (sf)
Moody's has not assigned any rating to the EUR 240M Class B Asset Backed
Fixed Rate Notes due June 2037.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Quarzo S.r.l., Series 2020 is an 18 month revolving
securitisation of unsecured consumer loans granted to private obligors
resident in Italy by Compass Banca S.p.A. ("Compass",
unrated), a company fully owned by Mediobanca S.p.A.
(Baa1/P-2 Bank Deposit; Baa2(cr)/P-2(cr)). Compass
is acting as originator and servicer of the loans. This represents
the tenth issuance out of the Quarzo program.
As of 6 April 2020, the portfolio was composed of 189,558
consumer loans granted to private obligors located in Italy, 100%
of the loans are paying fixed rate. The total portfolio is EUR
1,999,995,967 at the cut-off date. The
weighted average seasoning of the portfolio is 7 months and its weighted
average remaining term is 5.2 years. Around 63% of
the outstanding portfolio are loans without specific loan purpose,
17% and 9% are loans to finance the purchase of new and
used vehicle respectively, while 11% are loans to finance
specific consumer expenditures. Geographically, the largest
regional concentration is Lombardy (12.6%).
Moody's analysis focused, amongst other factors, on,
(i) an evaluation of the underlying portfolio of loans at closing and
incremental risk due to loans being added during the 18 months revolving
period; (ii) the historical performance information of the total
book and past ABS transactions; (iii) the credit enhancement provided
by the subordination, the excess spread and the liquidity reserve;
(iv) the liquidity support available in the transaction, by way
of principal to pay interest, and the liquidity reserve covering
over 7 months considering current fees and note interest or 4 months using
Moody's stressed modelling assumptions; and (v) the overall legal
and structural integrity of the transaction.
According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from various credit
strengths such as a granular portfolio, the substantial excess spread
and Compass's securitization experience. However, Moody's
notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such as (i)
the pool is revolving for 18 months, which could lead to an asset
quality drift although this is mitigated to some extent by the portfolio
concentration limits; (ii) the weighted-average asset yield
can decrease to 8.5% during the revolving period and this
has been considered in the cash flow modelling of the transaction;
(iii) 70% of the pool comprises personal loans which historically
exhibited higher default rates than other consumer loan products;
and (iv) an unrated servicer. Various mitigants have been included
in the transaction structure such as a back-up servicer facilitator
which is obliged to appoint a back-up servicer if certain triggers
are breached, as well as performance triggers which stop the revolving
period if breached.
Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the
effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the Italian economy as well as the
effects that the announced government measures put in place to contain
the virus, will have on the performance of consumer assets.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
It is a global health shock, which makes it extremely difficult
to provide an economic assessment. The degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high.
MAIN MODEL ASSUMPTIONS
Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected defaults of 6.0%,
expected recoveries of 10.0% and a portfolio credit enhancement
("PCE") of 17.0% related to borrower receivables.
The expected defaults and recoveries capture our expectations of performance
considering the current economic outlook, while the PCE captures
the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession
scenario. Expected defaults and PCE are parameters used by Moody's
to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate
a probability with each potential future loss scenario in the ABSROM cash
flow model to rate Consumer ABS.
Portfolio expected defaults of 6.0% are in line with the
EMEA Consumer Loan ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of
the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account (i) historic
performance of the loan book of the originator, in particular we
note that more recent vintages are performing much better than the 10
years vintages due not only to the favorable economic conditions but to
more selective origination criteria (ii) benchmark transactions,
and (iii) other qualitative considerations, like the 18 months revolving
period and related revolving criteria.
Portfolio expected recoveries of 10% are in line with the EMEA
Consumer Loan ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime
expectation for the pool taking into account (i) historic performance
of the loan book of the originator, (ii) benchmark transactions,
and (iii) other qualitative considerations.
PCE of 17% is lower than the EMEA Consumer Loan ABS average and
is based on Moody's assessment of the pool which is mainly driven by:
(i) evaluation of the underlying portfolio, complemented by the
historical performance information as provided by the originator,
(ii) the relative ranking to originator peers in the EMEA Consumer loan
market. The PCE level of 17% results in an implied coefficient
of variation ("CoV") of 44.9%.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to
Rating Consumer Loan-Backed ABS" published in March 2019 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1112199.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING:
Factors that may cause an upgrade of the rating include (i) a significantly
better than expected performance of the pool, (ii) an increase in
credit enhancement of the notes or (iii) an upgrade of Italy´s local
country currency (LCC) rating.
Factors that may cause a downgrade of the rating include (i) a decline
in the overall performance of the pool, (ii) increased counterparty
risk leading to potential risk of servicing or cash management interruptions;
or (iii) a downgrade of Italy´s local country currency (LCC) rating.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
