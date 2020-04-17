Moody's assigns Aa3 (sf) to ABS Notes issued by Quarzo S.r.l., Series 2020

Eur 1,760 million ABS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of Italian consumer loans

Milan, April 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned the following definitive rating to Notes issued by Quarzo S.r.l., Series 2020:

....EUR1760M Class A Asset Backed Fixed Rate Notes due June 2037, Assigned Aa3 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned any rating to the EUR 240M Class B Asset Backed Fixed Rate Notes due June 2037.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Quarzo S.r.l., Series 2020 is an 18 month revolving securitisation of unsecured consumer loans granted to private obligors resident in Italy by Compass Banca S.p.A. ("Compass", unrated), a company fully owned by Mediobanca S.p.A. (Baa1/P-2 Bank Deposit; Baa2(cr)/P-2(cr)). Compass is acting as originator and servicer of the loans. This represents the tenth issuance out of the Quarzo program.

As of 6 April 2020, the portfolio was composed of 189,558 consumer loans granted to private obligors located in Italy, 100% of the loans are paying fixed rate. The total portfolio is EUR 1,999,995,967 at the cut-off date. The weighted average seasoning of the portfolio is 7 months and its weighted average remaining term is 5.2 years. Around 63% of the outstanding portfolio are loans without specific loan purpose, 17% and 9% are loans to finance the purchase of new and used vehicle respectively, while 11% are loans to finance specific consumer expenditures. Geographically, the largest regional concentration is Lombardy (12.6%).

Moody's analysis focused, amongst other factors, on, (i) an evaluation of the underlying portfolio of loans at closing and incremental risk due to loans being added during the 18 months revolving period; (ii) the historical performance information of the total book and past ABS transactions; (iii) the credit enhancement provided by the subordination, the excess spread and the liquidity reserve; (iv) the liquidity support available in the transaction, by way of principal to pay interest, and the liquidity reserve covering over 7 months considering current fees and note interest or 4 months using Moody's stressed modelling assumptions; and (v) the overall legal and structural integrity of the transaction.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from various credit strengths such as a granular portfolio, the substantial excess spread and Compass's securitization experience. However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such as (i) the pool is revolving for 18 months, which could lead to an asset quality drift although this is mitigated to some extent by the portfolio concentration limits; (ii) the weighted-average asset yield can decrease to 8.5% during the revolving period and this has been considered in the cash flow modelling of the transaction; (iii) 70% of the pool comprises personal loans which historically exhibited higher default rates than other consumer loan products; and (iv) an unrated servicer. Various mitigants have been included in the transaction structure such as a back-up servicer facilitator which is obliged to appoint a back-up servicer if certain triggers are breached, as well as performance triggers which stop the revolving period if breached.

Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the Italian economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of consumer assets. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. It is a global health shock, which makes it extremely difficult to provide an economic assessment. The degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

MAIN MODEL ASSUMPTIONS

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected defaults of 6.0%, expected recoveries of 10.0% and a portfolio credit enhancement ("PCE") of 17.0% related to borrower receivables. The expected defaults and recoveries capture our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the PCE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and PCE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in the ABSROM cash flow model to rate Consumer ABS.

Portfolio expected defaults of 6.0% are in line with the EMEA Consumer Loan ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account (i) historic performance of the loan book of the originator, in particular we note that more recent vintages are performing much better than the 10 years vintages due not only to the favorable economic conditions but to more selective origination criteria (ii) benchmark transactions, and (iii) other qualitative considerations, like the 18 months revolving period and related revolving criteria.

Portfolio expected recoveries of 10% are in line with the EMEA Consumer Loan ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account (i) historic performance of the loan book of the originator, (ii) benchmark transactions, and (iii) other qualitative considerations.

PCE of 17% is lower than the EMEA Consumer Loan ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool which is mainly driven by: (i) evaluation of the underlying portfolio, complemented by the historical performance information as provided by the originator, (ii) the relative ranking to originator peers in the EMEA Consumer loan market. The PCE level of 17% results in an implied coefficient of variation ("CoV") of 44.9%.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating Consumer Loan-Backed ABS" published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1112199. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING:

Factors that may cause an upgrade of the rating include (i) a significantly better than expected performance of the pool, (ii) an increase in credit enhancement of the notes or (iii) an upgrade of Italy´s local country currency (LCC) rating.

Factors that may cause a downgrade of the rating include (i) a decline in the overall performance of the pool, (ii) increased counterparty risk leading to potential risk of servicing or cash management interruptions; or (iii) a downgrade of Italy´s local country currency (LCC) rating.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

