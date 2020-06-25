Moody's assigns Aa3 (sf) to notes issued by Siviglia SPV S.r.l.

Paris, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a definitive rating to Notes issued by Siviglia SPV S.r.l.:

....EUR140.8M Class A1 Residential Mortgage Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due July 2070, Assigned Aa3 (sf)

....EUR140.8M Class A2 Residential Mortgage Asset Backed Fixed Rate Notes due July 2070, Assigned Aa3 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned any ratings to the EUR 42,045,000 Class B Residential Mortgage Asset Backed Fixed Rate and Additional Return Notes due July 2070.

The transaction represents the third securitization transaction originated by Cassa di Risparmio di Cento S.p.A. and the second carried by Siviglia SPV S.r.l. as vehicle. The assets supporting the notes, which amount to around EUR 318,9 million, consists of mortgage loans extended to individuals and are backed by first economic lien on residential properties located in Italy. The mortgages have been originated by Cassa di Risparmio di Cento S.p.A and part of the pool includes loans that were included in the previous transaction carried out by Siviglia SPV S.r.l., which has been fully redeemed in April 2020.

Cassa di Risparmio di Cento S.p.A. (the Originator) is an unrated institution and it will also act as servicer and cash manager in the transaction. In order to mitigate the operational risk, the transaction benefits from a back-up servicer facilitator (Securitisation Services S.p.A., NR) which is in place from closing and will cooperate with the issuer and the servicer in order to identify and appoint, within 30 days from the servicer's termination event a back-up servicer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating is primarily based on the credit quality of the portfolio, the structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity.

The portfolio consists of approximately EUR 318,9 million as of 31 May 2020 pool cut-off date. An amortising Cash Reserve sized at 1.5% of Class A1 and A2 Notes (together "the Class A notes") balance, floored at 0.5% of the Class A amount at closing, and the total credit enhancement for the Class A Notes is 13.02%. The Cash Reserve is replenished in the waterfall immediately after payment of interest on the Class A Notes, therefore mainly acting as a source of liquidity for these notes. The cash reserve will be reduced to zero after the Class A Notes are fully redeemed. The transaction also benefits from principal to pay interest mechanism for the rated Notes. The Cash Reserve is funded at closing through the proceeds of the Class B Note.

Moody's analysis focused, amongst other factors, on, (i) an evaluation of the underlying portfolio of loans at closing; (ii) the historical performance information of the total book; (iii) the credit enhancement provided by the subordination, the excess spread and the Cash Reserve; (iv) the liquidity support available in the transaction, by way of principal to pay interest, and the Cash Reserve covering over 9 months using Moody's stressed modelling assumptions.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from various credit strengths such as the subordination provided by the Class B Notes and an amortising Cash Reserve sized at 1.5% of Class A Notes balance and funded at closing.

However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such as a potential interest rate risk in the transaction: the portfolio comprises pure fixed rate loans (49.7%) and floating rate loans (50.3%) which can reach 60% and 40% respectively due to renegotiations; whereas the Class A1 Note pays a floating interest rate and the Class A2 a fixed interest rate. As there is no swap in this transaction, basis mismatch risk or fixed-floating risk remain unhedged, and fixed-floating risk can arise if the proportion of fixed rate loans increases. Moody's has applied a haircut to the portfolio yield to account for these risks due to the potential renegotiation capabilities.

The risk of deteriorating pool quality through renegotiations is partially mitigated by the renegotiation conditions, which comprise, among others: (i) limited to 20% of the original pool balance; (ii) term extensions are limited to 2% of the original pool balance, up to 5 years maturity extension and maturity not after 7 years before the final maturity date; (iii) a product switch does not result in there being in excess of 60.0% fixed rate loans or 60.0% floating rate loans in the portfolio; and (iv) interest rates reductions are limited by criteria on minimum margins and interest rates.

Our analysis has also considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the Italian economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of consumer assets. The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter is severe and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual. However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected loss of 3.25 % and MILAN credit enhancement ("MILAN CE") of 12.5% related to borrower receivables. The expected loss captures our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the MILAN CE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and MILAN CE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in the ABSROM cash flow model to rate RMBS transactions.

Portfolio expected loss of 3.25%: This is in line with the Italian RMBS sector and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime loss expectation for the pool taking into account: (1) 10 years of vintage data from the Originator's book, based on loans with similar characteristics as the ones in the securitized pool; (2) the low WA current LTV of around 54.7% and the WA seasoning of 5.3 years; (3) the performance of the previous RMBS transactions launched by the originator; (4) the expected outlook for the Italian economy in the medium term and in particular the fact that at closing 11.5% of the pool has suspended its payment according to coronavirus-related payment holidays; and (5) comparing with similar Italian RMBS transactions.

MILAN CE of 12.5%: This is in line with the Italian RMBS sector average and follows Moody's assessment of the loan-by-loan information taking into account the following key drivers (1) the low WA current LTV of around 54.7%; (2) the fact that around 99.3% of the pool is concentrated in the Northern region of Italy; (3) self-employed borrowers accounting for 11.2% of the portfolio; (4) account for potential increase of loans in payment holiday ; (5) relatively well-seasoned portfolio of around 5.3 years; and (6) benchmarking with other Italian RMBS transactions.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1228742. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of a rating for an RMBS security may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Significantly different realized losses compared with our expectations at close, due to either a change in economic conditions from our central scenario forecast or idiosyncratic performance factors would lead to a rating action.

For instance, should economic conditions be worse than forecast, the higher defaults and loss severities resulting from a greater unemployment, worsening household affordability and a weaker housing market could result in a downgrade of the rating. Deleveraging of the capital structure or conversely a deterioration in the Notes available credit enhancement could result in an upgrade or a downgrade of the rating, respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Germain-Pierre Fargue

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris 75008

France

Barbara Rismondo

Senior Vice President/Manager

Structured Finance Group

