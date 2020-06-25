Moody's assigns Aa3 (sf) to notes issued by Siviglia SPV S.r.l.

Paris, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a definitive rating
to Notes issued by Siviglia SPV S.r.l.:
....EUR140.8M Class A1 Residential
Mortgage Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due July 2070, Assigned
Aa3 (sf)
....EUR140.8M Class A2 Residential
Mortgage Asset Backed Fixed Rate Notes due July 2070, Assigned Aa3
(sf)
Moody's has not assigned any ratings to the EUR 42,045,000
Class B Residential Mortgage Asset Backed Fixed Rate and Additional Return
Notes due July 2070.
The transaction represents the third securitization transaction originated
by Cassa di Risparmio di Cento S.p.A. and the second
carried by Siviglia SPV S.r.l. as vehicle.
The assets supporting the notes, which amount to around EUR 318,9
million, consists of mortgage loans extended to individuals and
are backed by first economic lien on residential properties located in
Italy. The mortgages have been originated by Cassa di Risparmio
di Cento S.p.A and part of the pool includes loans that
were included in the previous transaction carried out by Siviglia SPV
S.r.l., which has been fully redeemed in April
2020.
Cassa di Risparmio di Cento S.p.A. (the Originator)
is an unrated institution and it will also act as servicer and cash manager
in the transaction. In order to mitigate the operational risk,
the transaction benefits from a back-up servicer facilitator (Securitisation
Services S.p.A., NR) which is in place from
closing and will cooperate with the issuer and the servicer in order to
identify and appoint, within 30 days from the servicer's termination
event a back-up servicer.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating is primarily based on the credit quality of the portfolio,
the structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity.
The portfolio consists of approximately EUR 318,9 million as of
31 May 2020 pool cut-off date. An amortising Cash Reserve
sized at 1.5% of Class A1 and A2 Notes (together "the
Class A notes") balance, floored at 0.5% of
the Class A amount at closing, and the total credit enhancement
for the Class A Notes is 13.02%. The Cash Reserve
is replenished in the waterfall immediately after payment of interest
on the Class A Notes, therefore mainly acting as a source of liquidity
for these notes. The cash reserve will be reduced to zero after
the Class A Notes are fully redeemed. The transaction also benefits
from principal to pay interest mechanism for the rated Notes. The
Cash Reserve is funded at closing through the proceeds of the Class B
Note.
Moody's analysis focused, amongst other factors, on,
(i) an evaluation of the underlying portfolio of loans at closing;
(ii) the historical performance information of the total book; (iii)
the credit enhancement provided by the subordination, the excess
spread and the Cash Reserve; (iv) the liquidity support available
in the transaction, by way of principal to pay interest, and
the Cash Reserve covering over 9 months using Moody's stressed modelling
assumptions.
According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from various credit
strengths such as the subordination provided by the Class B Notes and
an amortising Cash Reserve sized at 1.5% of Class A Notes
balance and funded at closing.
However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit
weaknesses such as a potential interest rate risk in the transaction:
the portfolio comprises pure fixed rate loans (49.7%) and
floating rate loans (50.3%) which can reach 60% and
40% respectively due to renegotiations; whereas the Class
A1 Note pays a floating interest rate and the Class A2 a fixed interest
rate. As there is no swap in this transaction, basis mismatch
risk or fixed-floating risk remain unhedged, and fixed-floating
risk can arise if the proportion of fixed rate loans increases.
Moody's has applied a haircut to the portfolio yield to account for these
risks due to the potential renegotiation capabilities.
The risk of deteriorating pool quality through renegotiations is partially
mitigated by the renegotiation conditions, which comprise,
among others: (i) limited to 20% of the original pool balance;
(ii) term extensions are limited to 2% of the original pool balance,
up to 5 years maturity extension and maturity not after 7 years before
the final maturity date; (iii) a product switch does not result in
there being in excess of 60.0% fixed rate loans or 60.0%
floating rate loans in the portfolio; and (iv) interest rates reductions
are limited by criteria on minimum margins and interest rates.
Our analysis has also considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak
on the Italian economy as well as the effects that the announced government
measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on
the performance of consumer assets. The contraction in economic
activity in the second quarter is severe and the overall recovery in the
second half of the year will be gradual. However, there are
significant downside risks to our forecasts in the event that the pandemic
is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result,
the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected loss of 3.25
% and MILAN credit enhancement ("MILAN CE") of 12.5%
related to borrower receivables. The expected loss captures our
expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook,
while the MILAN CE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer
in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults
and MILAN CE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal
portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with
each potential future loss scenario in the ABSROM cash flow model to rate
RMBS transactions.
Portfolio expected loss of 3.25%: This is in line
with the Italian RMBS sector and is based on Moody's assessment of the
lifetime loss expectation for the pool taking into account: (1)
10 years of vintage data from the Originator's book, based on loans
with similar characteristics as the ones in the securitized pool;
(2) the low WA current LTV of around 54.7% and the WA seasoning
of 5.3 years; (3) the performance of the previous RMBS transactions
launched by the originator; (4) the expected outlook for the Italian
economy in the medium term and in particular the fact that at closing
11.5% of the pool has suspended its payment according to
coronavirus-related payment holidays; and (5) comparing with
similar Italian RMBS transactions.
MILAN CE of 12.5%: This is in line with the Italian
RMBS sector average and follows Moody's assessment of the loan-by-loan
information taking into account the following key drivers (1) the low
WA current LTV of around 54.7%; (2) the fact that around
99.3% of the pool is concentrated in the Northern region
of Italy; (3) self-employed borrowers accounting for 11.2%
of the portfolio; (4) account for potential increase of loans in
payment holiday ; (5) relatively well-seasoned portfolio of
around 5.3 years; and (6) benchmarking with other Italian
RMBS transactions.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in May 2020 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1228742.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of a rating
for an RMBS security may focus on aspects that become less relevant or
typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please
see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further
information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the
on-going surveillance in RMBS.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Significantly different realized losses compared with our expectations
at close, due to either a change in economic conditions from our
central scenario forecast or idiosyncratic performance factors would lead
to a rating action.
For instance, should economic conditions be worse than forecast,
the higher defaults and loss severities resulting from a greater unemployment,
worsening household affordability and a weaker housing market could result
in a downgrade of the rating. Deleveraging of the capital structure
or conversely a deterioration in the Notes available credit enhancement
could result in an upgrade or a downgrade of the rating, respectively.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Germain-Pierre Fargue
Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Barbara Rismondo
Senior Vice President/Manager
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454