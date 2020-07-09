Moody's assigns Aa3 to Allegheny County's (PA) GO Bonds, Series C-78 and C-79

New York, July 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating to Allegheny County's $112.8 million General Obligation Bonds, Series C-78 and $288.0 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Federally Taxable Series C-79. Moody's maintains the Aa3 ratings on the county's outstanding GOULT debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 rating reflects the county's large and growing tax base, which benefits from Pittsburgh's (A1 stable) diverse economy, as well as the material institutional presence of several universities and medical institutions. All of this has led to notable economic growth in medical and technology sector, a trend we expect to largely continue despite the coronavirus crisis. Additionally, the rating incorporates the county's satisfactory financial position, with stable reserves and liquidity, above-average resident wealth levels, slightly elevated debt burden which is expected to remain stable, and an elevated pension liability.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver of this rating action as we do not see any immediate, material credit risks to Allegheny County. However, the situation surrounding the coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend upon both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the county changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our view that the county's tax base and financial position will be maintained in the near- to medium-term given its satisfactory reserve levels and its large and diverse tax base anchored by academic and medical institutions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant increase in the county's pension funding

- Material increases in reserve and cash levels

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Failure to address growing pension liability

- Inability to maintain balanced operations resulting in consistent, material draws on reserves

- Significant contraction of the tax base and deterioration of resident wealth and incomes

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series C-78 and C-79 bonds are secured by the county's full faith and credit pledge supported by its ad valorem taxing power which is not subject to limitations.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series C-78 bonds will be used to finance various capital projects across the county. Proceeds from the Series C-79 bonds will be used to refund all or a portion of the county's outstanding Series C-65, C-67, C-68, C-69, C-70 and C-72 General Obligation Bonds.

PROFILE

Allegheny County is located in the southwestern portion of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (Aa3 stable), covering approximately 745 square miles. The county is the second largest county in the state (by population) and is home to Pittsburgh (A1 stable) which is the second largest city in the state.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

