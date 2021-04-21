Moody's assigns Aa3 to American Museum of Natural History, NY Taxable Bonds, Series 2021 (Sustainability Bonds) and revises outlook to negative from stable

New York, April 21, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to the American Museum of Natural History, NY proposed $135 million Taxable Bonds, Series 2021 (Sustainability Bonds). The fixed rate bonds will have a final maturity in 2052. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the Aa3 and Aa3/VMIG 1 ratings on approximately $258 million of prior bonds. The outlook has been revised to negative from stable. The museum's tax-exempt debt has been issued through the Trust for Cultural Resources of the City of New York.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The outlook revision to negative incorporates the near term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on visitor revenue combined with a $100 million increase in long term debt at a time when operating performance has softened and the pace of recovery of tourism to New York City adds to uncertainty. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The assignment and affirmation of the Aa3 rating reflects the museum's excellent market position and support from the City of New York. The rating favorably incorporates ongoing fundraising strength and substantial total cash and investments of over $900 million as of June 30, 2020. The rating also reflects expectations that AMNH will maintain healthy liquidity and re-establish operating equilibrium as visitor revenue recovers following the pandemic. While very good financial stewardship drove thoughtful expense reductions, the reductions will not be sufficient to replace lost revenue during fiscal 2021 as leadership has authorized an up to $36 million draw on reserves. Ongoing donor support remains critical to credit quality, especially for capital renewal for the capital intensive museum with age of plant of around 19 years. Credit challenges include near term pandemic-driven operating deficits and high financial leverage with pro forma total debt to fiscal 2020 operating revenue of almost 2.2x.

The VMIG 1 rating on the Series 2014B1 and 2014B2 bonds reflects the museum's long term credit quality, demonstrated access to capital markets in addition to adequate internal liquidity combined with able treasury management. The VMIG 1 rating on the Series 2008B3 variable rate demand bonds is based on the tender feature of the bonds being supported by standby bond purchase agreement (SBPA) with Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects a period of increased credit sensitivity as the pandemic's impact on visitor revenue and the pace of recovery in visitor volume coincides with a period of increased financial leverage. The outlook could return to stable if EBIDA margins with a 5% spend rate move to well above 10% and the Gilder Center project continues on pace in construction, funding and revenue generating expectations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial and sustained increase in total cash and investments including unrestricted liquidity

- Increased ability to fund major capital project with little to no long term debt combined with gradual reduction of existing debt

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deterioration of operating performance with cash from margin less than 10% beginning in fiscal 2022

- Material reduction in city funding

- Marked decline in unrestricted liquidity or increase in potential demands on liquidity

- Any material increase in financial leverage relative to financial resources or revenue

LEGAL SECURITY

Repayment of the bonds is an unconditional general obligation pledge of the museum.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used to refund prior bonds and funding or refinancing a portion of the costs of constructing, acquiring and equipping the new Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education and Innovation, refinancing interim funding of certain scheduled principal payments made on April 1, 2021, funding debt service and the optional redemption of various maturities of the series 2015 through July 2024, fund the costs of issuance of, and other general corporate purposes.

PROFILE

The American Museum of Natural History was founded in 1869 and is one of the largest natural history museums in the world. It generated operating revenue of $194 million in fiscal 2020. With a collection of over 34 million specimens and artifacts, the museum's activities are widespread and include exhibitions, sponsored research and a graduate program. The museum is located in New York City with 1.6 million square feet of interconnected buildings. The campus is occupied by AMNH under a rent-free lease from the City that also addresses admissions policy.

