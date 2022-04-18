Moody's assigns Aa3 to Ann Arbor Public Schools, MI's GO bonds

New York, April 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 to Ann Arbor Public Schools, MI $50 million 2022 School Building and Site Bonds (Unlimited Tax General Obligation). Moody's maintains a Aa3 issuer rating and a Aa3 rating on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. The district will have about $291 million of GO bonds outstanding after the current issuance.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The issuer rating is Aa3 because the district has a strong local economy that benefits from solid adjusted resident income and full value per capita levels and from the presence of the University of Michigan (Aaa stable). The district also enjoys strong community support, which has been demonstrated over the years by voter support for a countywide enhancement millage for special education, a sinking fund for maintenance, and a billion dollar bond authorization for capital projects. While cash and fund balance are below peers, reserves have been within the district's stated policy levels and will remain stable through at least fiscal 2022. Although student population fell during the pandemic, enrollment growth will likely resume over the longer term. Leverage and fixed costs are high, largely because of the district's exposure to the state's underfunded pension plan.

The GOULT rating is Aa3, equivalent to the district's issuer rating, based on the district's general obligation full faith and credit pledge and its ability to levy an unlimited property tax to pay debt service.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not usually assign outlooks to districts with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Growth in available fund balance and liquidity to levels more in line with rated peers

- Reduced leverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Reduced reserve position

- Materially higher leverage and fixed-cost ratios

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's GO bonds are backed by the district's full faith and credit and its authority to levy an unlimited ad valorem tax on all taxable property.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will finance various capital improvements at school facilities.

PROFILE

Ann Arbor Public Schools is located about 35 miles west of Detroit (Ba2 positive) in Washtenaw County (Aaa). It provides prekindergarten through twelfth grade education to over 17,700 students within the City of Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor Township and portions of several neighboring townships.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

David Strungis

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_MIDWEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

100 N Riverside Plaza

Suite 2220

Chicago 60606

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Christopher Coviello

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

