Moody's assigns Aa3 to Appalachian State University's (NC) general revenue bonds series 2022B; outlook stable

New York, August 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 to Appalachian State University's (NC) proposed $20 million General Revenue Bonds, Series 2022B, to be issued by the Board of Governors of the University of North Carolina. The fixed rate bonds will be interest-only through fiscal 2026 with an expected final maturity in fiscal 2053. Concurrently, we have maintained the university's Aa3 issuer rating, Aa3 rating on rated outstanding general revenue bonds and A1 rating on rated outstanding millennial campus revenue bonds. Proforma debt currently stands at about $355 million. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Appalachian State University's Aa3 issuer rating reflects its strong regional brand as a member of the University of North Carolina System with very good student demand and growing enrollment. Strong operating and capital support from the State of North Carolina (Aaa stable) also underpin credit quality. Total cash and investment levels are sound and have been growing, providing good support for operations.

Offsetting credit factors include moderate scale and high financial leverage compared to peers, including affiliated public-private partnership debt. Also, pricing flexibility has been partially constrained due to UNC System pricing restrictions, limiting revenue growth.

The assignment and maintenance of the Aa3 rating on the university's general revenue bonds incorporates the overall credit quality of the university and the relatively sizeable pool of available funds identified for repayment, although student tuition payments and state appropriations are excluded.

The A1 rating on the university's millennial campus revenue bonds incorporates the subordinated nature of these bonds to the university's general revenue bonds, along with planned use of third-party generated revenue to contribute to annual debt service payments.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is supported by continued very good student demand and enrollment growth as well as strong state support. The outlook also incorporates no identified plans for additional near-term debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Further strengthening of brand and strategic position, reflected in growing scale and diversity of operations

- Material increase in wealth relative to debt and operations - Sustained strengthening in cash flow, contributing to significant increases in unrestricted liquidity and debt affordability

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Disruption or decline in financial support from the State of North Carolina

- Further material increase in debt absent growing wealth or revenues in support of debt service - Weakening of operating performance especially given the university's high leverage

LEGAL SECURITY

The general revenue bonds are unsecured obligations of the university, payable from Available Funds. Available Funds include all legally available funds of the university except appropriations from the state, tuition payments from students, funds whose purpose has been restricted by the gift, grant or payee thereof, revenues generated by special facilities or funds otherwise restricted by law. In fiscal 2021, Available Funds equaled $276 million which is an increase of $35 million over fiscal 2020. Fiscal 2021 Available Funds provided 13.6x coverage of fiscal 2023 proforma debt service.

The millennial campus revenue bonds are secured by the Trust Estate, which is comprised of all revenue, including rents, leases and charges, generated within the Millennial Campus Project. This revenue will be generated from both third party sources, as well as departments, schools, or colleges that are part of the university. The university's obligation to pay debt service on the bonds using funds generated from departments, schools or colleges within the university is subordinate to its debt service obligations on all outstanding general revenue bonds. The Millennial Campus Project refers to the End Zone Project, Athletic Turf Field as well as any other future project that has been designated by the Board of Governors and located within the roughly 266-acre area of the university's campus identified as the Millennial Campus.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2022B bonds will finance construction of an approximately 600 space parking deck as well as the costs of issuance of the Series 2022B bonds.

PROFILE

Appalachian State University is a moderately sized public university located in Boone, NC primarily offering baccalaureate and master's degree programs. Located in the Blue Ridge Mountains of northwestern North Carolina, App State's main campus is in downtown Boone which has a year-round population of 17,122. App State was founded in 1899, joined the UNC System in 1972 and, today, it is the fifth largest institution in the System by enrollment with approximately 92% in-state students. In fiscal 2021, App State generated operating revenue of $443 million and enrolled 19,795 full-time equivalent (FTE) students as of fall 2021.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jason Potts

Lead Analyst

Higher Education

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Rachael McDonald

Additional Contact

Housing

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

