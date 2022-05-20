info

Rating Action:

Moody's assigns Aa3 to Atlanta, GA Airport Enterprise's Series 2022A, Series 2022B, Series 2022C and Series 2022D bonds; outlook is stable

20 May 2022

New York, May 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an Aa3 to the Atlanta (City of) GA Airport Enterprise's anticipated $178.6 million Airport General Revenue Bonds, Series 2022A (Non-AMT), $216.4 million Airport General Revenue Bonds, Series 2022B (AMT), $117.9 million Airport Passenger Facility Charge and Subordinate Lien General Revenue Bonds, Series 2022C (Non-AMT) and $61.8 million Airport Passenger Facility Charge and Subordinate Lien General Revenue Bonds, Series 2022D (AMT). The enterprise has approximately $1.284 billion outstanding parity airport general revenue bonds and approximately $1.019 billion airport passenger facility charge and subordinate lien revenue bonds also rated Aa3. The enterprise also has approximately $383 million of third lien airport general revenue bond commercial paper notes outstanding rated A1. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 ratings reflect the strategic importance of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) to the national air transportation system which in part offsets the negative impact in enplanement level from coronavirus. The airport's enplanement recovery has mirrored national averages throughout the recovery, reaching roughly 63% of 2019 enplanements in fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. Fiscal year to date through March 2022, enplanements were at 85% of the same period in fiscal 2019. The airport's position as the largest hub in the system of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (Baa3 stable) also weighs in favor of the airport's enplanement recovery due to its relevance to the airlines' strategy. While the airport retains substantial carrier concentration and transfer traffic risk, the importance of the airport to Delta Air Lines, an inability to accommodate such large volumes of transfer traffic at another domestic airport, a 20-year lease agreement, and historically strong credit metrics place the airport in an adequate position to weather the pandemic. The airport has a near monopoly on air travel to the region that has supported non-aeronautical revenues at high levels and has led to strong general revenue debt service coverage ratios (DSCR) for a predominantly connecting hub airport of around 1.5x pre pandemic. The airport has also maintained strong liquidity close to 1,000 days cash on hand. Liquidity is further supplemented by just over $600 million of undrawn COVID relief grants as of June 30, 2021.

Construction risk on the airport's large $4.1 billion five-year capital improvement plan (CIP) presents a downside risk and negatively weighs on the rating. The funding plan anticipates about 28% of the plan will be funded from future bond proceeds, including the proposed Series 2022A, Series 2022B, Series 2022C and Series 2022D bonds. As the CIP advances, almost 60% of the total cost either reflects completed projects or projects with committed contracts, slightly lowering the risk that scope or cost increases will need to be funded by additional debt. If the CIP is completed within current estimates, adjusted leverage will reach a moderate level per origination and destination (O&D) enplanements that will trail most of the airport's heavily levered peers.

The general airport revenue bonds (GARBs) and PFC hybrid bonds ratings are the same as each security has a subordinate lien on the other pledge, consolidating the overall revenue source. Even though we expect DSCRs will be weaker in the coming years, we do not expect that GARBs will need to make a claim on PFCs above those currently planned nor will the PFC bonds need to utilize the subordinate GARB lien.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the airport's strong liquidity further backed with undrawn COVID relief grants to withstand the reduced demand as the airport recovers from coronavirus related disruptions to support the current rating level.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant progress on CIP design, contracting or construction completion that provides for certainty of the CIP being complete near the current budget

- Meeting current projections for DSCRs that are generally above 1.4x without the benefit for COVID relief grants

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained senior lien net revenue debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) below 1.4x

- Sustained PFC and subordinate lien DSCR below 2.0x

- Any action by the FAA to reduce grant funding or PFC eligibility because of the revenue diversion policy

- Liquidity below 450 days cash on hand

- Any move by Delta to create an additional mid-continent connecting hub or an exit from the market by Southwest Airlines Co. (Baa1 stable)

LEGAL SECURITY

The senior bonds are supported by a pledge of net airport revenues, with a rate covenant of 1.10x coverage of senior lien bonds without the benefit of the coverage account (1.20x inclusive of the coverage account). The bonds are additionally supported by an additional bonds test requiring 1.30x coverage of pro forma debt service by historical revenues in the last two years and a cash funded debt service reserve account sized at maximum annual debt service. The city has discretion in the flow of funds from revenues and there is no monthly requirement for the funding of sinking fund accounts. However, senior lien debt sinking fund must be funded before the subordinate lien sinking fund.

The PFC and subordinate lien bonds have a first pledge of PFC collections and a subordinate pledge on general airport revenues. The bonds have a sum sufficient rate covenant and an additional bonds test that requires 1.20x coverage of maximum annual debt service by historic PFC collections, though collections can be adjusted to account for any national rise in the permitted PFC level. The bonds have a cash funded debt service reserve account sized at maximum annual debt service. The city has discretion in the flow of funds from GARB revenues and there is no monthly requirement for the funding of sinking fund accounts.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022A, Series 2022B, Series 2022C and Series 2022D bonds will be used to (i) finance or refinance the costs of the planning, engineering, design, acquisition, equipping and construction of a portion of the airport's CIP, (ii) fund deposits to the debt service reserve accounts and (iii) pay for costs of issuance.

PROFILE

The City of Atlanta owns the airport, which is operated by Atlanta's Department of Aviation. The airport's terminal complex measures 7 million square feet and includes the domestic and international terminals building and concourses T, A, B, C, D, E and F. Within these concourses, there are a total of 193 gates, comprised of 152 domestic and 41 international. There are more than 30,000 public parking spaces at ATL. Since 1998, the airport has been the most traveled passenger airport in the world. The airport serves 150 U.S. destinations and more than 75 international destinations in 50 countries.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1140469. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner

that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Cintia Nazima
Lead Analyst
Project Finance
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
7 World Trade Center
250 Greenwich Street
New York 10007
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Kurt Krummenacker
Additional Contact
Project Finance
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

