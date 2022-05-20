Moody's assigns Aa3 to Atlanta, GA Airport Enterprise's Series 2022A, Series 2022B, Series 2022C and Series 2022D bonds; outlook is stable

New York, May 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an Aa3 to the Atlanta (City of) GA Airport Enterprise's anticipated $178.6 million Airport General Revenue Bonds, Series 2022A (Non-AMT), $216.4 million Airport General Revenue Bonds, Series 2022B (AMT), $117.9 million Airport Passenger Facility Charge and Subordinate Lien General Revenue Bonds, Series 2022C (Non-AMT) and $61.8 million Airport Passenger Facility Charge and Subordinate Lien General Revenue Bonds, Series 2022D (AMT). The enterprise has approximately $1.284 billion outstanding parity airport general revenue bonds and approximately $1.019 billion airport passenger facility charge and subordinate lien revenue bonds also rated Aa3. The enterprise also has approximately $383 million of third lien airport general revenue bond commercial paper notes outstanding rated A1. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 ratings reflect the strategic importance of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) to the national air transportation system which in part offsets the negative impact in enplanement level from coronavirus. The airport's enplanement recovery has mirrored national averages throughout the recovery, reaching roughly 63% of 2019 enplanements in fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. Fiscal year to date through March 2022, enplanements were at 85% of the same period in fiscal 2019. The airport's position as the largest hub in the system of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (Baa3 stable) also weighs in favor of the airport's enplanement recovery due to its relevance to the airlines' strategy. While the airport retains substantial carrier concentration and transfer traffic risk, the importance of the airport to Delta Air Lines, an inability to accommodate such large volumes of transfer traffic at another domestic airport, a 20-year lease agreement, and historically strong credit metrics place the airport in an adequate position to weather the pandemic. The airport has a near monopoly on air travel to the region that has supported non-aeronautical revenues at high levels and has led to strong general revenue debt service coverage ratios (DSCR) for a predominantly connecting hub airport of around 1.5x pre pandemic. The airport has also maintained strong liquidity close to 1,000 days cash on hand. Liquidity is further supplemented by just over $600 million of undrawn COVID relief grants as of June 30, 2021.

Construction risk on the airport's large $4.1 billion five-year capital improvement plan (CIP) presents a downside risk and negatively weighs on the rating. The funding plan anticipates about 28% of the plan will be funded from future bond proceeds, including the proposed Series 2022A, Series 2022B, Series 2022C and Series 2022D bonds. As the CIP advances, almost 60% of the total cost either reflects completed projects or projects with committed contracts, slightly lowering the risk that scope or cost increases will need to be funded by additional debt. If the CIP is completed within current estimates, adjusted leverage will reach a moderate level per origination and destination (O&D) enplanements that will trail most of the airport's heavily levered peers.

The general airport revenue bonds (GARBs) and PFC hybrid bonds ratings are the same as each security has a subordinate lien on the other pledge, consolidating the overall revenue source. Even though we expect DSCRs will be weaker in the coming years, we do not expect that GARBs will need to make a claim on PFCs above those currently planned nor will the PFC bonds need to utilize the subordinate GARB lien.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the airport's strong liquidity further backed with undrawn COVID relief grants to withstand the reduced demand as the airport recovers from coronavirus related disruptions to support the current rating level.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant progress on CIP design, contracting or construction completion that provides for certainty of the CIP being complete near the current budget

- Meeting current projections for DSCRs that are generally above 1.4x without the benefit for COVID relief grants

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained senior lien net revenue debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) below 1.4x

- Sustained PFC and subordinate lien DSCR below 2.0x - Any action by the FAA to reduce grant funding or PFC eligibility because of the revenue diversion policy - Liquidity below 450 days cash on hand - Any move by Delta to create an additional mid-continent connecting hub or an exit from the market by Southwest Airlines Co. (Baa1 stable)

LEGAL SECURITY

The senior bonds are supported by a pledge of net airport revenues, with a rate covenant of 1.10x coverage of senior lien bonds without the benefit of the coverage account (1.20x inclusive of the coverage account). The bonds are additionally supported by an additional bonds test requiring 1.30x coverage of pro forma debt service by historical revenues in the last two years and a cash funded debt service reserve account sized at maximum annual debt service. The city has discretion in the flow of funds from revenues and there is no monthly requirement for the funding of sinking fund accounts. However, senior lien debt sinking fund must be funded before the subordinate lien sinking fund.

The PFC and subordinate lien bonds have a first pledge of PFC collections and a subordinate pledge on general airport revenues. The bonds have a sum sufficient rate covenant and an additional bonds test that requires 1.20x coverage of maximum annual debt service by historic PFC collections, though collections can be adjusted to account for any national rise in the permitted PFC level. The bonds have a cash funded debt service reserve account sized at maximum annual debt service. The city has discretion in the flow of funds from GARB revenues and there is no monthly requirement for the funding of sinking fund accounts.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022A, Series 2022B, Series 2022C and Series 2022D bonds will be used to (i) finance or refinance the costs of the planning, engineering, design, acquisition, equipping and construction of a portion of the airport's CIP, (ii) fund deposits to the debt service reserve accounts and (iii) pay for costs of issuance.

PROFILE

The City of Atlanta owns the airport, which is operated by Atlanta's Department of Aviation. The airport's terminal complex measures 7 million square feet and includes the domestic and international terminals building and concourses T, A, B, C, D, E and F. Within these concourses, there are a total of 193 gates, comprised of 152 domestic and 41 international. There are more than 30,000 public parking spaces at ATL. Since 1998, the airport has been the most traveled passenger airport in the world. The airport serves 150 U.S. destinations and more than 75 international destinations in 50 countries.

