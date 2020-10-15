Moody's assigns Aa3 to Austin (City of) TX Electric Enterprise's 2020A and 2020B (Taxable) revenue refunding and improvement bonds; stable outlook

New York, October 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to the Austin (City of) TX Electric Enterprise's (Austin Energy) $227.1 million Electric Utility System Revenue Refunding and Improvement Bonds, Series 2020A and $55.4 million Electric Utility System Revenue Refunding Bonds, Taxable Series 2020B. Moody's also maintains a Aa3 rating on Austin Energy's parity electric revenue obligations of approximately $1.7 billion. The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Austin Energy's Aa3 rating reflects a service territory with a vibrant and diverse economy with growth in high wage sectors. Moreover, the economy is anchored by the presence of the University of Texas flagship campus and the city's position as the state's capital. Austin Energy benefits from autonomous electric rate setting authority and maintains competitive retail rates. The utility has a diverse fuel mix with increasing renewable supply and a goal to be carbon free by 2035. To that end, ceasing operations at the Decker and Fayette generating stations over the next couple of years will be key to Austin Energy's carbon transition. The reduced supply will be balanced by renewable resource additions and demand management including district cooling projects for major commercial customers and energy efficiency programs.

We expect write-offs for bad debt and electric bill relief programs enacted during the coronavirus pandemic will have a very small impact on Austin Energy's sound financial metrics. Debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) and adjusted liquidity averaged 3.0x and over 300 days cash on hand, respectively, through fiscal 2019. The rating is constrained by increased leverage owing to the debt-financed acquisition of the Nacogdoches Biomass Facility in 2019. The facility had been in standby mode due to uneconomic cost to run in a low natural gas price environment, and the acquisition avoids cost pressures resulting from escalating payments under the original contract. The current five-year capital improvement plan totals about $1 billion, $467.9 million (45%) of which is debt funded. We expect DSCRs will start to average closer to 1.8x over the next few years until the utility's next planned base rate adjustment.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Austin Energy will continue to effectively implement its operating and financial strategies, allowing the utility to achieve its goals and support its strong credit quality going forward.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Successful implementation of the generation supply strategy, including integration of biomass facility, while maintaining rate competitiveness

- Maintenance of strong debt service coverage metrics and a debt ratio below 40%

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Failure to implement needed rate increases in a timely manner or political intervention resulting in deterioration of key financial metrics

- Adjusted DSCR falls below 1.8x and adjusted days liquidity on hand of less than 150 days for an extended period

- More aggressive demands for transfers to the city's general fund

LEGAL SECURITY

The electric utility system revenue bonds are payable from net revenues together on a parity basis with payment of debt service on prior subordinate lien obligations. Net revenues of Austin's Water and Wastewater System (Electric Utility System and Water and wastewater System) have been pledged, jointly and severally, to the payment of the prior subordinate lien obligations, currently totaling $78.5 million and separately rated at Aa2 with a stable outlook.

The liens on the prior first and prior subordinate lien obligations are closed and all new bonds issued for electric system purposes are secured only by the net revenues of the electric system. New water and wastewater bonds are also separately secured bonds. On May 15, 2019, the prior first lien obligations were fully paid and discharged. The rate covenant of the combined systems is 1.25x annual debt service coverage for prior first lien and separate lien obligations plus 1.10x coverage for prior subordinate lien bonds.

The required reserve for the prior subordinate lien obligations is cash funded currently in the amount of $24.9 million, although the requirement can be satisfied by a surety policy. The master ordinance includes a springing debt service reserve requirement for the electric utility system revenue bonds, which negatively weighs on the rating. Under the bond ordinance, the electric system has no debt service reserve requirement when debt service coverage exceeds 1.50x. A springing reserve is required to be funded in 10% increments (up to 50% of maximum annual debt service) for every 10 basis points debt service coverage drops below 1.50x. Based on the current debt service coverage level for parity electric utility system obligations as calculated under the bond ordinance, Austin Energy is not required to fund a debt service reserve for electric utility system revenue bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2020A bonds are being issued to refund the city's outstanding tax- exempt commercial paper obligations issued for the electric utility system, refund outstanding parity electric utility obligations for an estimated net present value savings in excess of 20% of refunded par, fund the construction and acquisition of Austin Energy's new headquarters complex , and pay costs of issuance. The Taxable Series 2020B bonds are being issued to refund the city's outstanding taxable commercial paper obligations issued for the electric utility system and pay costs of issuance. The 2020A and 2020B bonds, concurrently with the city's planned issuance of Water and Wastewater System Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020C, separately secured by the net revenues of the city's water and wastewater system, will fully restore the city's available capacity under the commercial paper note program established for the combined utility systems.

PROFILE

Austin Energy is a city-owned electric utility that provides electric generation and distribution services to over 490,000 customers of the City of Austin (GOs rated Aa1; stable) and surrounding areas in Travis (Aaa; stable) and Williamson (Aa1; stable) counties. Although the utility's service territory is roughly geographically split 50/50 between in city and out of city, the largest majority of its sales are in- city.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Public Power Electric Utilities with Generation Ownership Exposure Methodology published in August 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170209. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Julie Meyer

Lead Analyst

Project Finance

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Plaza Of The Americas

600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165

Dallas 75201

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Kurt Krummenacker

Additional Contact

Project Finance

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

