Moody's assigns Aa3 to Austin (City of) TX Electric Enterprise's Series 2023 revenue refunding and improvement bonds; outlook stable

New York, March 30, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a Aa3 rating to the Austin (City of) TX Electric Enterprise's (Austin Energy) $440.3 million Electric Utility System Revenue Refunding [and Improvement] Bonds, Series 2023. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the Aa3 ratings on the electric enterprise's parity electric revenue obligations of approximately $1.9 billion, post-refunding. The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 credit rating reflects a large, economically diverse and vibrant service territory centered around the City of Austin (Aa1 stable) that includes a growing technology sector as well as stable institutions, including the University of Texas flagship campus and the state capitol. The utility has modest exposure to ratepayer concentration, with the 15 largest electric customers providing 17.6% of system revenue in fiscal 2022, with the largest private customer at 5%. Austin Energy's customer base is primarily residential in nature when measured by average account numbers, which provides some load and revenue stability. Management expects load to grow modestly (1% annually) despite stronger account growth, reflecting more energy efficient housing stock, as well as the effects of conservation and other load management approaches.

The rating incorporates Austin Energy's solid financial profile that includes fixed obligation charge coverage levels that are expected to remain solid if somewhat low for its rating category. Audited financial results for fiscal 2022 showed debt service coverage on a bond ordinance basis at 2.11x but fixed obligation charge coverage (FOCC) at just 1.17x, with the difference reflective of a sizeable general fund transfer. Operating margins, coverage and liquidity have trended downward over the last three years, driven by weaker than expected sales and higher fixed and variable costs. Adjusted days cash on hand fell to 186 at the end of fiscal 2022, down from an average of 324 the three years prior. Both coverage and cash are expected to stabilize over the next several years as the city council recently approved base rate adjustments - to be incorporated over the next three years (2023-2025) - as well as granted the utility administrative authority to pass along fuel charges up to 5% monthly (60% annually) without council approval.

Positively, Austin Energy's electric rates are competitive, even with the recent base rate increases. In 2022, the utility's average rates for residential, commercial and industrial customers were all below state averages. The utility benefits from strong rate-setting mechanisms that include unregulated rate-setting authority within the City of Austin, which comprises most of the utility's customer base (as measured by account numbers, power sales and revenue), with oversight from the Public Utilities Commission of Texas for the smaller portion of the customer base outside city limits.

The electric utility maintains a diverse power supply portfolio and appears to be managing well its self-imposed transition to a higher renewable portfolio standard. Austin's energy mix includes owned generation consisting of coal, natural gas, nuclear and biomass, as well as contracted purchased power consisting entirely of renewables (wind and solar). The utility aims to achieve a 65% renewable energy supply by 2027, of which 88% is targeted to be carbon-free. Austin Energy is typically a net seller into the ERCOT market, which results in wholesale market exposure. Austin Energy has an Energy Risk Management Program, but had no outstanding financial hedging derivatives instruments at the end of fiscal 2022.

Environmental, social and governance risks are incorporated into Austin Energy's credit profile, but it is not a key driver of its credit rating at this time.

RATING OUTLOOOK

The rating outlook remains stable despite some recent weakening in financial performance as measured by fixed obligation charge coverage and adjusted days cash on hand. The recent actions by Austin's city council to raise rates and provide the utility administrative authority to pass through fuel costs to its customers on a monthly basis should bolster financial performance in 2023 and beyond, though financial projections suggest coverage and liquidity metrics may lag those of similarly rated peers.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Maintenance of rate competitiveness

- Sustained FOCC above 2.0x

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Failure to implement needed rate increases in a timely manner or political intervention resulting in deterioration of key financial metrics

- Sustained FOCC below 1.5x and adjusted days liquidity on hand of less than 150 days

- More aggressive demands for transfers to the city's general fund

LEGAL SECURITY

The electric utility system revenue bonds are payable from net revenue together on a parity basis with payment of debt service on prior subordinate lien obligations. Net revenue of Austin's combined utility (Electric Utility System and Water and wastewater System) have been pledged, jointly and severally, to the payment of the prior subordinate lien obligations.

The liens on the prior first and prior subordinate lien obligations are closed and all new bonds issued for electric system purposes are secured only by the net revenue of the electric system. New water and wastewater bonds are also separately secured bonds. On May 15, 2019, the prior first lien obligations were fully paid and discharged. The rate covenant of the combined systems is 1.25x annual debt service coverage for prior first lien and separate lien obligations plus 1.10x coverage for prior subordinate lien bonds. The master ordinance includes a springing debt service reserve requirement. Under the bond ordinance, the electric system has no debt service reserve requirement when debt service coverage exceeds 1.50x. A springing reserve is required to be funded in 10% increments (up to 50% of maximum annual debt service) for every 10 basis points drop below 1.50x debt service coverage. Based on the current debt service coverage level for parity electric utility system obligations as calculated under the bond ordinance, Austin Energy is not required to fund a debt service reserve for electric utility system revenue bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to refund Austin Energy's outstanding tax-exempt commercial paper notes as well as its outstanding 2012A bonds, and finance the construction of its service and operations center.

PROFILE

Austin Energy is a city-owned electric utility that provides electric generation and distribution services to over 520,000 customers in the City of Austin (Aa1 stable) and surrounding areas in Travis County (Aaa stable) and Williamson County. Although the utility's service territory is roughly geographically split 50/50 between in city and out of city, the large majority of its sales are in-city.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Public Power Electric Utilities with Generation Ownership Exposure published in January 2023 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/398041. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

