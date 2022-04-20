Moody's assigns Aa3 to BHSH System's (MI) Ser. 2022; outlook stable

New York, April 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 to BHSH System, MI's proposed $300 million Beaumont-Spectrum Consolidation Taxable Bonds, Series 2022, $1.1 billion Hospital Revenue Refunding Bonds (Beaumont-Spectrum Consolidation), Series 2022A (Fixed Mode), $37 million Hospital Revenue Refunding Bonds (Beaumont-Spectrum Consolidation), Series 2022B (Long Term Mode), and $50 million Hospital Revenue Refunding Bonds (Beaumont-Spectrum Consolidation), Series 2022C (FRN Mode). The taxable bonds are being issued by BHSH System and the tax exempt bonds are being issued by the Michigan Finance Authority. Bonds are expected to have a final maturity of 2052. At this time we are also affirming the Aa3, Aa3/VMIG 1 and P-1 ratings on debt originally issued by or on behalf of Spectrum Health, MI, which changed its corporate legal name to BHSH System, MI. We have also upgraded debt originally issued on behalf of Beaumont Health, MI and Oakwood Obligated Group, MI to Aa3 from A1. The outlook for all organizations is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Assignment of the Aa3 to BHSH System reflects a number of fundamental strengths at the new organization including its significant size and scale as the largest health system in Michigan with operations in several parts of the state, ownership of and integration with a large and profitable health plan, and good pro-forma financial metrics including stable margins, low leverage, and good liquidity.

BHSH System will be well positioned to pursue synergies and reduce operating expenses across a number of departments as a result of its significantly increased scale. Though full integration will likely take several years, both legacy organizations have a long track record of financial stability that we expect will continue. There will be growth opportunities for Priority Health (the organization's insurance division) in southeast Michigan and other geographies and across several product lines. Though capital spending will rise over the next several years, and will be partly debt financed, we do not expect the organization's leverage profile to materially change.

Governance is a key driver for this rating action. Key individuals appointed to lead BHSH system have a long track record generating stable and good financial results at the legacy organizations. We expect primary areas of focus to include merging the cultures and logistical operations of the two legacy organizations while advancing various growth initiatives at both the provider and insurance divisions.

Affirmation of debt originally issued by or on behalf of Spectrum Health reflects the assignment of a Aa3 to BHSH System; Spectrum Health changed its corporate legal name to BHSH System in February 2022.

Upgrade of Beaumont Health and Oakwood Obligated Group's debt to Aa3 reflects those organizations joining the BHSH System obligated group.

Affirmation of the P-1 rating on the Series 2015A bonds reflects our approach to short term products that rely on market access and takes into account the long term rating on the bonds and BHSH System's strong treasury management and planning processes. Affirmation of the VMIG 1 on SBPA backed debt reflects the credit quality of the bank providing liquidity and the long term Aa3 rating on the bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that although margins may temper somewhat, leverage metrics will remain favorable and the organization will maintain strong balance sheet ratios over the near term as management works to integrate the legacy organizations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Successful integration that enables the various divisions to improve financial performance

- Market share growth in provider and insurance divisions- Maintenance or improvement in key financial ratios- Short term ratings: not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant setbacks in integration efforts

- Materially dilutive acquisition- Material decline in liquidity or sustained margin erosion- For the P-1 rating: downgrade of the long term rating assigned to the bonds- For the VMIG 1 rating: downgrade of the long term rating assigned to the bonds or that of the bank providing liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

BHSH System is issuing debt under legacy Spectrum Health's MTI. With this transaction, the legacy Beaumont Health hospitals (including Oakwood Obligated Group hospitals) will join the BHSH System obligated group.

Bonds are secured by a general obligation of the obligated group that consists of the Spectrum Health System parent, Spectrum Health Hospitals and Beaumont Health parent and Beaumont Health Hospitals. Priority Health is neither a member of the obligated group nor a Designated Affiliate. Priority Health accounts for about 40% - 45% of consolidated revenue, though a proportionally smaller share of cash flow.

There is a rate covenant of 1.1x and certain financing agreements have a days cash covenant of 75 days.

BHSH is incorporating several changes to the MTI with this transaction including a provision that allows the rate covenant to fall below 1.1x without a consultant call in in the event of a force majeure event. Security for the bonds is not changing.

Financial performance of Lakeland Regional Health System, Inc. is included in our analysis, however neither Spectrum nor Lakeland is obligated on the other entity's debt.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to refinance Beaumont Health's debt and provide new money for general corporate purposes.

PROFILE

BHSH Health was formed following the merger of Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health in early 2022. The organization operates 22 hospitals and a health plan in the state of Michigan; the health plan is one of the largest provider sponsored plans in the country. Physical assets are primarily in western and southeastern Michigan and the health plan operates throughout the state. The organization has over 11,500 affiliated, employed or independent physicians and advanced practice providers operating in its network.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. The principal methodology used in the short-term underlying rating was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1210749. The principal methodology used in the short-term enhanced rating was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1057134. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

