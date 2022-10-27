Moody's assigns Aa3 to Baylor Scott & White Health's (TX) Ser. 2022D&E; stable outlook

New York, October 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service assigned Aa3 ratings to Baylor Scott & White Health's (BSWH) (TX) proposed Hospital Revenue Bonds (Baylor Scott & White Health Project), Series 2022D (Fixed Rate) ($240 million) and Series 2022E (Fixed Rate Put) ($240 million). The bonds will be issued by Tarrant County Cultural Education Facilities Finance Corporation, TX. The outlook is stable. At the same time, the Aa3 and P-1 ratings on debts for Baylor Scott & White Holdings and the Aa3 and Aa3/P-1 ratings on debt for Baylor Scott & White Health were affirmed. The system had $4.1 billion of outstanding debt at fiscal year end 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment and affirmation of the Aa3 reflect Baylor Scott & White Health's (BSWH) profile as the largest not-for-profit health system in Texas, geographic and business line breadth, and expected maintenance of strong margins, all of which will support further expansion. The system will continue to benefit from its centralized operating model, systemwide IT platform, and highly analytical and data driven planning approach, which will support execution of growth strategies. These strengths, along with favorable demographics and ongoing substantial revenue and expense improvement initiatives, will help sustain strong margins. While there will be heavy local and national competition for staff, BSWH's brand and a strong workforce pipeline from educational programs in the state will help the system manage labor costs, as demonstrated by a rapid decline in agency costs this year. Margins will also be sustained by more stable and potential increases in Medicaid supplemental funds. Days cash on hand will remain very good after repayment of the Medicare advances in part due to debt financing of capital projects. Partly offsetting these strengths, most of BSWH's markets will be increasingly competitive as large well-funded health systems will continue to expand to take advantage of population growth and given the absence of state Certificate of Need regulations. Relatively high capital spending to fund expansion and remain competitive will make it difficult to improve the system's comparatively high balance sheet leverage. There will be potential variability in BSWH's Medicaid health plan membership and performance once the federal Public Health Emergency ends and membership eligibility becomes more restrictive.

The affirmation of the P-1 commercial paper rating is based on the system's strong debt and treasury management and strong liquidity to pay maturing commercial paper notes. The affirmation of the short-term P-1 ratings on variable rate bonds in the Windows mode is based on the system's strong liquidity and adequate amount of time to plan for paying unremarketed bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the strength of BSWH's management structure and discipline and expected maintenance of strong margins, which will provide resources to execute expansion strategies and manage industry challenges. Liquidity will remain very good as cashflow and bond proceeds will help support capital spending.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Meaningful improvement in balance sheet and operating leverage metrics

-Sustained increase in days cash on hand

-Sustained increase in market share

-Short-term ratings: Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Increase in leverage beyond upcoming financing and notable weakening of leverage metrics

-Multi-year decline in operating margins

-Reduction in liquidity excluding repayment of Medicare advances

-Dilution of key measures from acquisition or merger

-Short-term ratings: Downgrade of the long-term rating or material reduction in liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are an unsecured general obligation of the Obligated Affiliates. Obligated Affiliates include Baylor Scott & White Holdings, Baylor Health Care System, Scott & White Healthcare, Baylor University Medical Center, Baylor All Saints Medical Center, Scott & White Memorial Hospital, Baylor Regional Medical Center at Grapevine, Baylor Medical Center at Waxahachie, Baylor Regional Medical Center at Plano, Scott & White Clinic, Scott & White Hospital - Round Rock, Scott & White Continuing Care Hospital, and Hillcrest Baptist Medical Center, Baylor Scott & White Health, Baylor Medical Centers at Garland and McKinney, and Scott & White Hospital- College Station. The obligated group accounted for 53% of system revenue and excludes joint ventures/partnerships and the health plan. Financial covenants are based on the system. The Master Trust Indenture (MTI) may be released, or replaced by an alternate indenture with materially different terms, covenants and obligors, on certain conditions, and without the consent of bondholders.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to pay or reimburse for capital projects.

PROFILE

BSWH is the largest not-for-profit healthcare system in Texas with 51 hospitals in Texas. BSWH operates a large network of over 7,000 active physicians and a health plan with approximately 400,000 members. The system's consolidated financial statements include joint ventures/partnerships through Texas Health Ventures Group, LLC which operates 29 ambulatory surgery centers. Other joint ventures and/or partnerships operate rehabilitation hospitals, emergency medical centers and imaging centers. Baylor Scott & White Holdings is the ultimate parent entity.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70886. The principal methodology used in the short-term ratings was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/67339. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

