Moody's assigns Aa3 to Baylor Scott & White Holdings' (TX) Ser. 2019E; stable outlook

New York, April 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigned an Aa3 rating to Baylor Scott & White Holdings' Hospital Revenue Refunding Bonds (Baylor Scott & White Health Project), Series 2019E ($96 million), issued through the Tarrant County Cultural Education Facilities Finance Corporation. The outlook is stable. We also affirmed the Aa3 and Aa3/P-1 ratings for Baylor Scott & White Health (TX) (BSWH) and P-1 rating for Baylor Scott & White Holdings, affecting approximately $2.2 billion of debt.

Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM906410890 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

BSWH's profile as the largest not-for-profit health system in Texas ($11 billion annualized revenue), geographic and business line breadth, and strong liquidity will provide resources to manage through COVID-19 challenges and a platform for reactivation and growth opportunities post-COVID-19. Governance considerations include a centralized operating model, a proven ability to execute complex growth and restructuring strategies, and well-developed planning capabilities. These strengths, along with a virtually completed system-wide IT platform and ongoing substantial improvement initiatives, will partly offset the impact of COVID-19 on margins. The near-term revenue decline will be substantial from the suspension of non-essential services, including at joint ventures. While the system's substantial income from joint ventures is diversified across many arrangements, near-term income will be at risk because of the high proportion of non-essential services provided through these arrangements. Post-COVID, favorable demographics and growth strategies will drive solid volume and revenue growth. Strong liquidity pre-COVID-19 will grow in the near term from line of credit draws and federal funding, which will provide cushion for a likely decline during COVID-19. Most of BSWH's markets will be increasingly competitive as large well-funded health systems will make investments to take advantage of growth opportunities and the absence of state Certificate of Need regulations. Continued variability and unpredictability of supplemental Medicaid payments will continue to challenge margins, as will high self-pay in a non-expansion state.

The most immediate social risk is the impact of COVID-19, which will significantly reduce revenue from non-essential services and elevate costs. There is a high degree of uncertainty around the extent and length of the impact. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and financial market declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the strength of BSWH's management structure and discipline, liquidity, and pre-COVID-19 margins, all of which will provide resources during COVID-19 challenges. Margins will benefit from significant multi year improvement initiatives and growth strategies, which will partly offset the likely significant impact of COVID-19. Strong liquidity will be supplemented by drawn bank lines and sources of federal funding for COVID-19. Nevertheless, there is a high degree of uncertainty related to the impact of COVID-19 given rapidly changing developments, the unknown length of disruption, and the potential economic fallout post containment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Meaningful improvement in balance sheet and operating leverage

- Significant reduction in competition or increase in market share

- Significant and sustained growth in absolute and relative (days cash on hand) investments

- For short-term ratings, not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Increased leverage and notable weakening of leverage metrics

- Multi-year decline in operating margins

- Reduction in liquidity

- Dilution of key measures from acquisition or merger

- Unexpected high level of operating disruption associated with COVID-19 or prolonged severe downturn in the economy

- For short-term ratings, downgrade of long-term rating or material reduction in liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are an unsecured general obligation of the Obligated Affiliates. Obligated Affiliates include Baylor Scott & White Holdings, Baylor Health Care System, Baylor University Medical Center, Baylor All Saints Medical Center, Baylor Regional Medical Center at Grapevine, Baylor Medical Center at Waxahachie, Baylor Regional Medical Center at Plano, Scott & White Memorial Hospital, Scott & White Healthcare, Scott & White Clinic, Scott & White Hospital-Round Rock, Scott & White Continuing Care Hospital, Hillcrest Baptist Medical Center, Baylor Medical Centers at Garland and McKinney, Scott & White Hospital-College Station, and Baylor Scott & White Health.

PROFILE

BSWH is the largest not-for-profit healthcare system in Texas with 52 hospitals in North and Central Texas, a large network of affiliated physicians, the large Scott and White Health Plan with approximately 360,000 members and the Baylor Scott and White Quality Alliance with approximately 713,000 covered lives.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. The principal methodology used in the commercial paper notes rating was Municipal Bonds and Commercial Paper Supported by a Borrower's Self-Liquidity Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1146778. The principal methodology used in the variable rate ratings was US Bond Anticipation Notes and Related Instruments Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1146782. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM906410890 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

- EU Endorsement

- Disclosure to Rated Entity

- Solicitation and Participation

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

