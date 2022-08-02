Moody's assigns Aa3 to Baylor Scott & White Holdings' (TX) Series 2022C bonds; stable outlook

New York, August 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service assigned an Aa3 rating to Baylor Scott & White Holdings' approximately $92 million Hospital Revenue Refunding Bonds (Baylor Scott & White Health Project) Series 2022C. The bonds will be issued by the Tarrant County Cultural Education Facilities Finance Corporation. Moody's maintains Aa3 and P-1 ratings on debt issued by Baylor Scott & White Holdings and Aa3 and Aa3/P-1 ratings on debt issued by Baylor Scott & White Health (TX) (BSWH or System). The outlook is stable. The system has approximately $4.1 billion in outstanding debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment of the Aa3 rating reflects Baylor Scott & White Health's (BSWH) profile as the largest not-for-profit health system in Texas, with geographic and business line breadth, and strong liquidity, which will provide resources and a platform for further expansion. Operations through the second half of fiscal 2022 are modest but favorable compared to peers. The system will continue to benefit from its centralized operating model, proven ability to execute complex strategies, and well-developed planning abilities. These strengths, along with a systemwide IT platform and ongoing substantial improvement initiatives, will help sustain strong margins. Favorable demographics and growth strategies will provide revenue opportunities. Liquidity will remain strong after repayment of the Medicare advances in part due to prior debt financing of capital projects. While improvement strategies will support a continuation of strong margins, escalating labor costs will be a constraint and especially pronounced in BSWH's very competitive markets. Most of BSWH's markets will be increasingly competitive as large well-funded health systems will continue to expand to take advantage of growth opportunities and the absence of state Certificate of Need regulations. Capital needs and potential debt to fund expansion will make it difficult to improve the system's comparatively high balance sheet leverage.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the strength of BSWH's management structure and discipline and expected maintenance of strong liquidity and margins, all of which will provide resources during the ongoing pandemic and for expansion strategies. Liquidity will remain strong as cashflow and prior bond proceeds will help support capital spending.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Meaningful improvement in balance sheet and operating leverage metrics

- Sustained increase in days cash on hand - Significant reduction in competition or increase in market share - For short-term ratings: not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Increase in leverage and notable weakening of leverage metrics

- Multi-year decline in operating margins - Reduction in liquidity - Dilution of key measures from acquisition or merger - For short-term ratings, downgrade of long-term rating or material reduction in liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are an unsecured general obligation of the Obligated Affiliates. Obligated Affiliates include Baylor Scott & White Holdings, Baylor Health Care System, Scott & White Healthcare, Baylor University Medical Center, Baylor All Saints Medical Center, Scott & White Memorial Hospital, Baylor Regional Medical Center at Grapevine, Baylor Medical Center at Waxahachie, Baylor Regional Medical Center at Plano, Scott & White Clinic, Scott & White Hospital - Round Rock, Scott & White Continuing Care Hospital, and Hillcrest Baptist Medical Center, Baylor Scott & White Health, Baylor Medical Centers at Garland and McKinney, and Scott & White Hospital - College Station. The obligated group comprises approximately 50% of system revenue and excludes joint ventures and the health plan. Financial covenants are based on the system. The Master Trust Indenture (MTI) may be released, or replaced by an alternate indenture with materially different terms, covenants and obligors, on certain conditions, and without the consent of bondholders.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022C proceeds will be used to refinance the Series 2019E bonds ($91.7 million).

PROFILE

BSWH is the largest not-for-profit healthcare system in Texas with 51 hospitals in north and central Texas. BSWH operates a large network of over 7,300 affiliated physicians and a health plan with approximately 375,000 members. The system's consolidated financial statements include partnerships through Texas Health Ventures Group, LLC with ten short-stay surgery hospitals and twenty-seven ambulatory surgery centers. Other joint ventures include four rehabilitation hospitals, eight emergency medical centers and 50 imaging centers.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70886. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Cassandra Golden

Lead Analyst

PF Healthcare

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Susan Fitzgerald

Additional Contact

Higher Education

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

