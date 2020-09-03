Moody's assigns Aa3 to Benton County PUD 1, WA's electric revenue bonds

New York, September 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa3 ratings to Benton County Public Utility District 1, Washington's (Benton PUD) $17.3 million Electric Revenue Bonds, Series 2020A and $6.2 million Electric Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020B (Taxable). We maintain Aa3 ratings on the district's $62.9 million in debt outstanding, post-issuance.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 rating reflects the large electric distribution system's solid financial metrics and capable management team. Coverage and liquidity are adequate for the system's size and debt remains low and is expected to stay modest, given the district's target to maintain a debt-to-capitalization ratio of 38% or less. Energy supply is primarily from Bonneville Power Administration, OR (BPA, Aa2 stable), which exposes the district to resource vulnerability due to BPA's dependence on weather conditions - including the timing and quantity of rain, snow and snow melt - to generate power. Benton PUD is particularly exposed to this vulnerability as it depends on wholesale power sales, based on demand and availability; it also supplements its share of BPA's power through power contracts for periods when demand is above supply. Favorably, a solid management team capably manages their supply and demand and adjusts in real-time, as needed, as well as over a reasonable forecast period of five years. Additionally, strong rate management practices - including 2-5% rate increases in four of the last five years - drive stable financial metrics.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. Though general service demand is about 15% below the prior year, overall demand declined less than this and delinquencies remain immaterial. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Benton PUD changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not typically assigned to local governments with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial and sustained improvement in coverage and liquidity

- Significantly reduced exposure to resource vulnerability

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material weakness in coverage and liquidity, especially if driven by consistently underperforming projections

- Sustained customer or demand loss that leads to revenue decline, not met with expense reductions or timely rate increases

- Sustained below-average water years that reduce energy from BPA and increases power costs and potential volatility

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by the district's net revenue pledge, which includes all income (with certain exclusions) net of operating expenses, as well as available reserves in the revenue, construction and bond funds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the 2020A bonds will primarily be used to fund planned capital investments. Proceeds of the 2020B bonds will primarily be used to refund certain maturities of the district's outstanding debt.

PROFILE

The district provides electricity to 939 square miles of Benton County (Aa2) in central Washington, including the cities of Kennewick (Aa3), Prosser and Benton City. Three elected board members govern the district, which is an independent local government. Of 54,581 customers in 2019, 83% were residential. However, of the 1.8 terawatt hours sold to customers in 2019, 43% were sold to residential customers, with 31% sold to general service customers and 23% to irrigation customers.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1095545. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

