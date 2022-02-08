Moody's assigns Aa3 to Boise State University, ID's General Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2022A (Taxable); outlook is stable

New York, February 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 to the Boise State University, ID's upcoming sale of up to $150 million in General Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2022A (Taxable). We maintain the University's Aa3 issuer rating and the Aa3 on approximately $220 million of parity debt. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The assignment of the Aa3 rating reflects Boise State University's favorable market position as a comprehensive urban public university. It is the largest public university for the State of Idaho (Aaa stable), and is able to attract a significant amount of non-resident students, bolstering overall scale and revenue growth. With very good financial policy and strategy, operating performance is consistently sound, evidenced by EBIDA margins averaging over 12% pre-pandemic. Wealth and liquidity are comparatively strong, with total cash and investments of over $466 million as of fiscal 2021, providing a stable buffer for growing operations and debt. Total leverage, including direct debt and pensions, is manageable.
Although enrollment softened during fall 2020, driven by the pandemic, total full time equivalent enrollment has since returned to pre-pandemic levels, and enrollment is expected to increase again in fall 2022. Despite a downturn in auxiliary revenues during fiscal 2021, the university benefited from state and federal COVID relief funding while simultaneously curbing expenses, resulting in a higher than average 16% EBIDA margin. Fiscal 2022 is on track to be another positive year.
There is no rating distinction between the issuer and senior debt rating given the broadness of pledged revenue, which provides ample coverage of outstanding and proposed annual debt service.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of continued steady enrollment growth while maintaining positive operating performance and growing wealth and liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING
- Substantial increase in total wealth and liquidity
- Material growth in the overall size and scope of the university, including total operating revenue, enrollment, and research profile
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
- Sustained deterioration of operating performance and cash flow margins
- Material enrollment declines and/or lower net tuition revenue
- Notable declines in operating appropriations from the State of Idaho
LEGAL SECURITY
The university's outstanding and anticipated general revenue bonds are secured by Pledged Revenues of the Boise State University, which include tuition and student fees, auxiliary revenue and other specified revenue. The university has covenanted to establish and maintain Pledged Revenues greater than 1.1 times annual debt service. Fiscal 2021 Pledged Revenues of $193.3 million provide approximately 9.5 times 2022 annual debt service ($20.4 million), inclusive of the series 2022A bonds.
USE OF PROCEEDS
The proceeds of the series 2022A Bonds will be used to advance refunding existing maturities for net present value savings.
PROFILE
Located in the capital city of Idaho, Boise State University (BSU) is the largest comprehensive public university in the state. In fiscal 2021, BSU generated operating revenue of $440.4 million and enrolled 17,640 full-time equivalent (FTE) students (Fall 2021).
