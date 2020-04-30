Moody's assigns Aa3 to Boston University's (MA) proposed Series EE bonds; outlook stable

New York, April 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 to Boston University's (MA) proposed $200 million Taxable Revenue Bonds, Series EE. The taxable fixed-rate bonds have an expected final maturity in fiscal 2050. We also affirm Aa3 ratings on about $1.6 billion of outstanding rated debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Assignment and affirmation of Boston University's Aa3 reflects its excellent strategic positioning as a large, urban research university with favorable student demand and very good donor support. A strong international brand and good enrollment diversification will contribute to steady longer-term revenue growth. With total cash and investments of $3.6 billion for fiscal 2019, the university has substantial absolute wealth along with extensive real estate holdings in the greater Boston metropolitan area. A sizeable $2.2 billion revenue base provides for significant operating flexibility and runway to navigate through a period of unprecedented uncertainty. Further, strong financial strategy and risk management will help the university sustain its favorable operating performance and very good debt affordability, and mitigate exposure to high financial leverage and liquidity risks

We regard the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework given substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus situation has created dislocation across industries and geographies and triggered urgent challenges for many businesses and organizations to address. Social distancing measures and other restrictions designed to curb the spread of the virus are exacting tremendous economic costs. The prospects and path of economic recovery for the second half of the year and beyond will depend on factors including when and at what pace lockdown measures will ease and to what extent fiscal and monetary policy measures are available to assist businesses and organizations. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented.

Effective governance and a strong financial position will help the university manage through this period of operational and financial uncertainty. Still, revenue declines tied to disruption in normal business activity will cause a contraction in operating performance in fiscal 2020 and potentially fiscal 2021. Favorably, the magnitude of weakening will be tempered by management's actions to pare spending along with an influx of revenue from recently passed federal financial aid packages.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook for BU reflects its ability to adjust to the disruption in Moody's base case macroeconomic scenario due to its historically strong operating cash flow, good liquidity, and substantial scale. Should downside risks accelerate, the rating or outlook could be negatively impacted.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial improvement in coverage of spendable cash and investments to debt and expenses

- Material enhancement of strategic positioning, reflected in student demand, research growth, and fundraising

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Realization of more material downside risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic, driving both heightened revenue pressure and a weakened balance sheet position

- Deterioration in operating performance or liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series EE bonds are on parity with other rated debt and are general obligations of the university. The university also grants a lien on tuition receipts.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the proposed Series EE taxable bonds will be used to refund the university's $100 million of outstanding century notes, pay make-whole costs subject to optional redemption timing, and pay issuance costs. A portion of bond proceeds will also be used for strategic purposes. Through the refunding, the university expects to realize substantial net present value savings, and shorten the final maturity to fiscal 2050 from fiscal 2098.

PROFILE

Boston University is a large research university that serves nearly 35,000 headcount students. It has comprehensive program offerings with 17 schools and colleges, including medicine, law, business, and engineering. BU has a large scope of operations with total operating revenue of $2.2 billion in fiscal 2019.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1175020. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

