Moody's assigns Aa3 to Broward Co. SD (FL)'s $199M COPs, Ser. 2020

New York, May 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to Broward County School District's (FL) $199 million Certificates of Participation (COPs), Series 2020A. We maintain a Aa2 on the district's outstanding general obligation debt and a Aa3 rating on the outstanding COPs. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 COPs rating is one-notch off the district's Aa2 general obligation rating, which reflects the district's underlying credit characteristics as well as the risk of non-appropriation, favorable legal structure provided by the use of a master lease that enhances the incentive to appropriate annual payments, the essential nature of the leased assets, and the availability of a separate revenue source for payment of debt service.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Broward Co. SD. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that fund and cash balances will continue to grow in line with budget growth.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

-Material improvement in reserves

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

-Decline in cash or fund balances

-Substantial erosion of tax base

-Material increase in fixed cost burden

LEGAL SECURITY

The COPs are secured by undivided proportionate interests in basic rental payments pursuant to the Master Lease and subsequent supplemental lease agreements. Unless the district gives notice of its intent not to appropriate, the Superintendent is required to include funds necessary to make lease payments for all or none of the projects under the master lease in the districts tentative budget. In practice, lease payments are typically paid from a portion of the proceeds of the district's 1.5 mill discretionary capital millage outlay levy.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used by the School Board to (i) finance the cost of acquiring, constructing and installing the Series 2020A facilities, and (ii) pay the costs associated with the issuance of the Series 2020A Certificates.

PROFILE

The district is coterminous with Broward County (Aaa stable), located in south Florida (Aaa stable). Enrollment as of September 2019 was 266,367 students, including charter school students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

