Moody's assigns Aa3 to Burbank, CA Combined Utility Enterprise's Electric Revenue Bonds; outlook stable

New York, January 12, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned an Aa3 rating to Burbank (City of), CA Combined Utility Enterprise's $120 million Electric Revenue Bonds, Series of 2023. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the Aa3 ratings on the utility's $52.7 million in outstanding parity lien electric revenue bonds. The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment and affirmation of the Aa3 ratings reflects the utility's (Burbank Water & Power; BWP) role as the monopoly electricity service provider to a strong service territory that is coterminous with the City of Burbank (Aa1), combined with an unlimited rate setting authority that is not subject to state or federal oversight. Rate payer concentration is a credit challenge, with the ten largest customers accounting for 20.1% of BWP's energy sales in fiscal 2022. Positively, this figure appears to be trending downward in recent years. Additionally, the enterprise has a customer base that is primarily residential in nature when measured by average account numbers, which provides some load and revenue stability. BWP expects its residential load to grow over the next few years as the city works to meet the state's housing development requirements.

The rating further incorporates BWP's solid financial profile that includes healthy fixed obligation charge coverage that averaged 1.7x between 2019 and 2021 and sound liquidity levels (three-year average of 190 days cash on hand). Unaudited fiscal 2022 financial figures indicate coverage of debt service was strong despite a meaningful drop in net income driven by elevated fuel costs. Historically, BWP has addressed its capital improvement program on a pay-as-you-go basis, resulting in a fairly modest debt ratio (13.4% at the end of 2021). However, with the 2023 issuance, debt outstanding will more than triple. Additionally, financial leverage for BWP (as analyzed by Moody's) is driven more by its underfunded pension liabilities than by debt for capital; the size of BWP's net pension liability, as adjusted by Moody's, is a meaningful credit weakness. Notably, BWP has made modest optional advanced pension payments annually since 2020.

Positively, the electric enterprise's rates are competitive, with BWP's weighted average electric price per kWh at 15.49 cents/kWH in fiscal 2021 and 15.66 cents/kWh in 2022. By comparison, California's average was 19.65 cents/kWh in 2021. Even with a 6% rate increase for fiscal 2023, we expect BWP's rates to remain below the state average by a meaningful margin, which should provide the utility the capacity to raise rates moving forward, if necessary.

BWP maintains a diverse power supply portfolio and appears to be managing well the transition to a higher renewable portfolio standard established by the state. Power for the electric enterprise comes from owned as well as purchased resources and includes renewables, efficient combined cycle generation, nuclear and coal. The city has take-or-pay contracts with Intermountain Power Agency (IPA) and a power exchange agreement with Morgan Stanley Capital Group, and is a member of the Southern California Public Power Authority (SCPPA) through which it has entitlement interests in various projects. Although BWP is exposed to higher natural gas prices, some of this is mitigated through its hedging program.

Although environmental risk is incorporated into BWP's credit profile, it is not a key driver of its credit rating at this time. A portion of the electric enterprise's service territory is vulnerable to wildfires, though the city has taken measures to mitigate that exposure, including pole replacements and vegetation management. Water stress from drought is a challenge for the electric enterprise given the propensity for drier climate conditions in the western United States to reduce the availability of hydroelectric power generation.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that BWP will continue to make appropriate adjustments to maintain solid fixed obligation charge coverage and liquidity levels while continuing to meet load and renewable portfolio standard requirements.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Sustained fixed obligation charge coverage above 2.0x and days cash on hand above 200

-Substantial reduction or elimination of BWP's exposure to wildfire risk

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Decline in fixed obligation charge coverage below 1.5x and/or days cash on hand below 150 on a continuing basis

-Exposure to litigation stemming from a wildfire triggered by BWP's equipment resulting in a significant liability for the utility

LEGAL SECURITY

BWP's electric revenue bonds are repaid by net revenues of the electric system. The indenture requires BWP to set rates sufficient such that net revenues produce at least 1.0 times coverage of annual debt service and adjusted net revenues (net revenues plus designated reserves, i.e. rate stabilization fund) produce at least 1.2 times debt service.

BWP's electric revenue bonds also benefit from a reserve fund equal to 50% of maximum annual debt service.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used for various capital improvements, including the replacement of two electric substations, investment in renewable projects, and the replacement of other infrastructure, facilities and equipment of the electric system.

PROFILE

Burbank Water and Power (BWP) is owned by the City of Burbank (Aa1) and is a city department that provides water and electric service to a service area co-terminus with the city on a monopoly basis. The electric enterprise averaged 53,252 customers in fiscal 2022, primarily residential, though commercial interests generated most of the system's revenue. Power for the electric enterprise comes from owned as well as purchased resources and includes renewables, efficient combined cycle generation, nuclear and coal.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Public Power Electric Utilities with Generation Ownership Exposure Methodology published in August 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/63746. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

