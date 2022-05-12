Moody's assigns Aa3 to CHESLA's state supported 2022 Series B and 2022 Series C revenue bonds; outlook stable

New York, May 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to approximately $13.39 million of the Connecticut Higher Education Supplemental Loan Authority's State Supported Revenue Bonds (CHESLA Loan Program) 2022 Series B - AMT bonds and $61.75 million of the Connecticut Higher Education Supplemental Loan Authority's State Supported Revenue Refunding Bonds (CHESLA Loan Program) 2022 Series C (Federally Taxable) bonds. Pricing is expected the week of May 23. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 rating is the same as the state's general obligation (GO) rating, reflecting essentiality of the student loans being financed, and the strength of the state's commitment to replenish any draws on the Special Capital Reserve fund (SCRF) without the need for appropriation by the legislature. The bonds are special obligations of the authority payable from revenues derived from education loan repayments and have never required a SCRF replenishment by the state.

RATING OUTLOOK

The bonds carry the stable outlook of the State of Connecticut. The state outlook reflects a high level of budgetary reserves and the state's strong provisions to promote fiscal discipline, which include bolstering funding of its pension system, improving liquidity and requiring GAAP-based budgeting.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Upgrade of state GO rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Downgrade of state GO rating

- Failure of the state to replenish Special Capital Reserve Fund to required balance

LEGAL SECURITY

The current issuance is supported by a Special Capital Reserve Fund (SCRF) which is a trustee-held fund established from bond proceeds and possible authority equity contributions in an amount at least equal to the maximum annual debt service requirement. Should the SCRF fall below this required level, the authority is required to request an appropriation from the state to replenish the SCRF to its required balance to the extent not funded with revenues of CHESLA, and the state is required by statute to make timely replenishment without the need for further legislative action; amounts needed are "deemed appropriated." We view the "deemed appropriated" legal structure as very strong, which in combination with the highly essential projects financed by the bonds, supports a GO-equivalent rating.

The SCRF program, which also includes other Connecticut authorities, has not experienced a shortfall requiring a state payment since Connecticut first pledged to do so in 1985. Authorized entities must qualify for the program by demonstrating self-sufficiency of the financed projects, including revenue sufficient to cover debt service, fund a debt service reserve sized at maximum annual debt service, and pay operating expenses.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the 2022 Series B bonds will be used to originate education loans under the CHESLA Loan Program and the 2022 Series C bonds will be used to refund prior bonds of CHESLA.

PROFILE

The State of Connecticut has a population of 3.6 million people located in the coastal northeastern US, bordered by Rhode Island (Aa2 stable), Massachusetts (Aa1 stable) and New York state (Aa1 stable) with 618 miles of shoreline, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The state has a large and diverse economy with a gross state product of $296 billion in 2021. It is the second wealthiest state in the country with per capita income of nearly 129% of the US average.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US States and Territories Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1299298. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

