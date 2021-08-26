Moody's assigns Aa3 to CWA Authority, Inc.'s (IN) First Lien Wastewater Utility Revenue Bonds, Series 2021A; outlook stable

New York, August 26, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to Indiana Finance Authority's proposed $50 million First Lien Wastewater Utility Revenue Bonds, Series 2021A (CWA Authority Project) (Green Bonds) issued for CWA Authority, Inc. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

CWA Authority, Inc.'s (CWA) Aa3 first lien rating reflects the utility's ability to consistently meet the requirements of the significant capital improvement plan in response to a federally mandated consent decree with completion expected in 2025. The consent decree capital plan is currently several months ahead of schedule, almost 80% complete and $400 million under the original budgeted amount of $2.4 billion. The rating also reflects CWA's history of rate increases that were approved by the state regulatory board, along with statutes that have provided a clear and expedited rate setting mechanism that allows rates to be adjusted as needed to recover costs, pay debt service, and maintain a sound physical and financial condition of the utility. The rating is somewhat constrained by CWA's capital requirements and the fact that CWA is regulated by the state, which is unique relative to other municipal wastewater systems. The rating recognizes the uncertainty going forward regarding new EPA regulations on water quality. The consent decree capital plan is expected to improve water quality and once completed, an estimated 210 billion gallons of combined sewage overflows will be prevented from entering the waterway.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation for steady all-in debt service coverage levels around 1.4x-1.5x, no need for significant rate increase requests to complete the consent decree capital plan and for the consent decree capital plan to remain ahead of schedule and below budget.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Once the consent decree capital plan is completed, a debt service coverage ratio consistently above 1.75x

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Debt service coverage ratio consistently below 1.25x

- Major construction delays associated with the consent decree capital plan

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2021A bonds are secured by the net revenues of the wastewater system. The indenture provides for a 1.20x on all First Lien Debt Service Requirement (with adjustments for rate stabilization transfers) or 1.0x on all required First Lien deposits. The bonds have a debt service reserve funded at the lesser of 10% of par amount of bonds, maximum annual debt service, or 125% of average annual debt service. The debt service reserve is expected to be funded using a surety policy with Build America Mutual Assurance Company.

The indenture provides for a 1.10x on Second Lien Debt Service Requirements (with adjustments for rate stabilization) or 1.0x on all required Second Lien deposits.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The First Lien Wastewater Utility Revenue Bonds, Series 2021A will be used to fund the necessary upgrades to the wastewater system, pay the premium on the surety policy for the debt service reserve fund and to pay the costs of issuance for the bonds.

PROFILE

The wastewater system of the City of Indianapolis is owned by CWA Authority, Inc., IN, a separate nonprofit corporation, which, through an inter-local agreement entered into between Citizens Energy Group (Citizens) and the City of Indianapolis, has the power to exercise all rights and powers of the City, except the City's taxing power, and Citizens in connection with the provision of wastewater utility services. The Wastewater System is managed by employees of Citizens under an operating agreement between Citizens and CWA.

Citizens is the trade name of the Department of Public Utilities of the City of Indianapolis, Indiana (Department). The Department was formed in 1929 to provide the governance structure for the City of Indianapolis to act as a successor trustee of a public charitable trust (Energy Trust) providing natural gas utility services in the City of Indianapolis and to own and operate other utility systems serving areas within and outside the City of Indianapolis.

Citizens operates: the Gas Utility & Distribution System, the Thermal Energy System, the Water System and CWA. Each system has issued debt independently secured by pledged revenues of each system to a separate dedicated trust. These separate trusts are designed to insulate one trust from liability for obligations for another trust, so they do not become jointly liable solely because the same entity is the trust of both. Each indenture permits Citizens or CWA, as applicable, authority to use residual revenues for other purposes permitted by the language of the respective indenture. Citizens' water indenture and CWA's wastewater indentures, however, permit only the use of the excess revenues for the water and wastewater systems, respectively.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1095545. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

