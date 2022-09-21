Moody's assigns Aa3 to California Dept. of Veterans Affairs revenue bonds 2022 Series A; outlook stable

New York, September 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to the $88.3 million Department of Veteran Affairs of the State of California Home Purchase Revenue Bonds, 2022 Series A (Non-AMT) issued by the California Department of Veterans Affairs ("CalVet" or "Department"). Moody's maintains a Aa3 rating on $355.5 million of outstanding bonds under this issuing program. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 rating reflects CalVet's consistently favorable balance sheet strength, the conservative composition of the single family loan portfolio with strong mortgage insurance support, a prudently structured bond program that limits external risks, and a capable management team experienced in addressing volatile market conditions. Net program asset were a healthy 1.08x in fiscal 2021, slightly below both the fiscal year 2020 and prior five-year averages and reflecting a nearly -15% reduction in outstanding loans in 2021. As a result revenue performance was constrained which, along with weaker investment income results, led to a slight operating deficit in 2021 after averaging a strong 14% operating margin the prior two fiscal years. The Aa3 rating also factors in the Home Purchase Revenue Bond ("HPRB") program's subordinated interest in the Veterans Farm and Home Building Fund of 1943 ("1943 Fund"), behind that of State of California Veterans General Obligation Bonds ("Vets GO", Aa2/stable), to which all Department program operating revenues flow.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects expectations that management maintains strong financial discipline supporting positive operating margins and further growth in net program assets. The outlook also incorporates management's continued sound administration of its loan portfolio, thereby insulating the program from potentially adverse market changes.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Sustained and steady growth in program profitability

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Substantial decline in balance sheet strength due to negative profitability

- Material shift in underwriting practices that introduces heightened loan performance risk

LEGAL SECURITY

Home Purchase Revenue Bonds (HPRB) are special obligations of CalVets payable solely from, and secured by, a subordinated claim on assets in the 1943 Fund as well as a dedicated Bond Reserve Account pledged solely to holders of HPRB debt. The Bond Reserve Account is required to be maintained at not less than 3% of the aggregate outstanding principal amount of all HPRB debt with interest rates fixed to maturity. The 1943 Fund, which was established in the State Treasury by the Veterans Farm and Home Purchase Act of 1943, is the principal fund supporting the Department's veterans loan origination activities. Loan repayments are deposited into the 1943 Fund and are legally required to first be transferred to the Veterans Bond Payment Fund in the state treasury (bypassing the state's general fund) to pay debt service on the Vets GO Bonds, and secondarily to reimburse the State for any Vets GO Bond debt service payments made by the State. Only after full GO debt service deposits have been made are resources available to support debt service on revenue bonds issued under the HPRB program. This payment structure makes the revenue bonds' interest in the 1943 Fund subordinate to the Vets GO bonds. The structure also protects bondholders from competing claims from the state on 1943 Fund resources.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The 2022 Series A bonds are being issued to originate new Contracts of Purchase for qualified borrowers.

PROFILE

The HPRB program, operated by CalVet, was established to provide affordable single family housing to military veterans in the State of California.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Housing Finance Agency Single-Family Housing Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/62560. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

