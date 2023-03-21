Moody's assigns Aa3 to California SPWB's lease revenue bonds; outlook stable

New York, March 21, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to the California State Public Works Board's (SPWB) approximately $53 million Lease Revenue Bonds 2023 Series A (Various Capital Projects) and approximately $427 million Lease Revenue Refunding Bonds 2023 Series B (Various Capital Projects). The SPWB anticipates pricing the bonds on April 12, 2023. Moody's maintains a Aa3 rating on outstanding lease revenue bonds issued by the SPWB. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 rating is notched once off the State of California's issuer rating to incorporate the more essential nature of the state facilities financed with the debt, a moderate legal framework consisting of a continuing appropriation of lease payments but risk of abatement if financed property is unavailable to the state, and the large inventory of property owned by the state from which a facility could be substituted into a lease in the event the base rental on the currently financed facility under the lease is abated. The California Government Code grants the state the ability to transfer the jurisdiction of property owned by the state from one state agency to another, resulting in broad flexibility to substitute property in the facility lease.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the stable outlook on the State of California. The state's outlook is stable and reflects the expectation that the state's massive economy and wealth will generate the resources necessary to sustain structural balance in a period of economic stability or to withstand a moderate shock to revenue in a period of economic weakness.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- The rating on the SPWB's lease debt could be upgraded if the State of California's issuer rating is upgraded

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- The rating on the SPWB's lease debt could be downgraded if the State of California's issuer rating is downgraded

- The SPWB debt could also be downgraded if the legal framework supporting the payment of lease debt weakens

LEGAL SECURITY

The lease revenue bonds are secured by a pledge of base rental payments to be made by participating state departments pursuant to their own individual lease agreements with the SPWB. In each of their respective facility leases, the departments covenant to take action as may be necessary to include the base rental payments associated with their lease agreement in the state's annual budget and make necessary annual allocations for all such base rental payments. In the aggregate, the base rental payments associated with each lease for a series of bonds are equal to debt service on such series of bonds. The obligation to make base rental payments under the respective facility leases constitutes a current expense of each department, payable from lawfully available funds. Each payment is, however, subject to abatement in the event of interference with the use or occupancy of the leased facility.

The SPWB is issuing the Series A & B bonds each under their own stand-alone indentures. The bonds will not be secured by a debt service reserve.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series A bonds will finance or refinance capital facilities of multiple state departments. Proceeds of the Series B bonds will refinance certain maturities of the outstanding Series 2013A, 2013D and 2013E SPWB lease revenue bonds for anticipated debt service cost savings.

PROFILE

California is the largest state in the US, based on its population of almost 40 million. The state's estimated gross domestic product is $3.6 trillion.

The state created the State Public Works Board in 1946 and empowered it to acquire, construct, improve, and operate public buildings and related facilities for state agencies. Since 1985, the SPWB has been active in the construction of facilities for purposes including higher education and corrections.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US States and Territories Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356901. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

