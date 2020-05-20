Moody's assigns Aa3 to Campbell County, VA's Lease Revenue Bonds

New York, May 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 underlying rating to the Campbell County, VA's $40.4 million Public Facility Lease Revenue Bonds, Series 2020. Concurrently, we have affirmed the county's Aa2 long-term issuer rating.

Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM906461851 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 long-term issuer rating reflects our assessment of the county's implicit general obligation credit strength; no rated debt is currently outstanding with this security. The rating incorporates the county's healthy reserve and liquidity position strengthened by management's adherence to strong formal fiscal policies, a sizeable tax base exhibiting steady annual growth, below average resident income levels, a manageable debt burden, and a moderate pension liability.

The Aa3 rating on the lease revenue bonds is one notch below the county's long-term issuer rating and reflects the county's pledge to appropriate, under a lease agreement, an amount sufficient to pay principal and interest on the bonds and the more essential nature of the projects financed.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Campbell County, VA is not susceptible to immediate material credit risks related to coronavirus. The longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. The situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving. If our view of the credit quality of the county changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are usually not assigned to local government issuers with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial tax base expansion

- Improvement in resident income levels commensurate with higher rated counties

- Significant growth of reserves and liquidity

- Decreased debt and pension burdens

- Upgrade of the county's long-term issuer rating (lease revenue rating only)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deterioration of financial position resulting in reduced financial flexibility

- Significant contraction in tax base and weakened resident income levels

- Material increase in debt burden

- Downgrade of the county's long-term issuer rating (lease revenue rating only)

LEGAL SECURITY

The issuer rating incorporates Moody's assessment of the county's implied unlimited general obligation pledge.

The lease revenue bonds are secured by the county's pledge to annually appropriate debt service, under a long-term lease agreement.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to finance the construction and equipping of a new middle school as well as public safety communication system upgrades.

PROFILE

Campbell County, VA encompasses 507 square miles in south central Virginia (Commonwealth of Virginia, Aaa stable), bordering the independent City of Lynchburg, VA (Aa2). The county is governed under a County Administrator-Board of Supervisors form of government. The Board of Supervisors is comprised of seven county residents, one from each of the seven election districts, serving staggered four-year terms, with the Chairman and Vice Chairman elected to serve for one year. Campbell County's population totaled 55,170 in 2018 according to the most recent U.S. Census American Community Survey, which represents a 0.6% increase since 2011.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the lease rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. The principal methodology used in the long-term issuer rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

