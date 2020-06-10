Moody's assigns Aa3 to Canutillo ISD, TX's MTN Series 2020 and GOULT bonds

Assigns Aaa enhanced rating to the GOULT Series 2020

New York, June 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 underlying rating to Canutillo Independent School District, TX's $10 million Maintenance Tax Notes, Series 2020 and $20.5 million Unlimited Tax Refunding Bonds, Taxable Series 2020. We have also assigned the Aaa enhanced rating to the unlimited tax bonds based on a guarantee of the Texas Permanent School Fund. Concurrently, we have affirmed the Aa3 on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 rating reflects the district's stable local economy that has supported historical tax base growth, and steady operating performance complemented by healthy reserves. The rating also incorporates income and wealth levels that are below the nation and slightly elevated debt levels offset by low pension burdens.

The lack of a distinction between the Aa3 rating on the district's unlimited and limited tax debt reflects the district's taxing headroom under the limited cap that provides significant headroom, offsetting the lack of full faith and credit pledge, and inability of council to override the statutory limitation.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Canutillo Independent School District because of a currently stable state funding environment and some ability to make expenditure cuts. However, the situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the rating of the Texas Permanent School Fund and the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment by the PSF if necessary. Moody's currently rates the Permanent School Fund Aaa stable.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not generally assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material tax base growth and diversification

- Trend of surplus operations and maintenance of increased reserve levels

- Moderated debt profile

- Not applicable (enhanced rating)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Economic contraction that results in taxable value decline

- Decline in general fund reserves

- Increase in the district's debt burden absent corresponding tax base growth

- Rating downgrade of the Texas Permanent School Fund (enhanced rating)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a direct and continuing annual ad valorem tax, levied on all taxable property. The unlimited tax bonds are additionally secured by an unlimited tax while the tax notes are secured by the district's operating tax rate which is limited by state law.

The GOULT bonds are further secured by the Texas Permanent School Fund's commitment to pay debt service if necessary.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the unlimited tax bonds will be used to refund certain maturities of the district's outstanding debt for an expected net present value savings and no extension of final maturity.

Proceeds from the notes will be used for technology and facility needs.

PROFILE

Canutillo Independent School District is north of the City of El Paso, TX. The district encompasses an area of 67 square miles. Student enrollment is estimated at 6,200.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Adebola Kushimo

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG Dallas

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Plaza Of The Americas

600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165

Dallas 75201

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Tatiana Killen

Additional Contact

PF General Administration

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

