Moody's assigns Aa3 to Case Western Reserve University, OH's proposed Series 2022C revenue bonds; outlook is stable

New York, June 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 to Case Western Reserve University, OH's proposed Taxable Bonds, Series 2022C with an estimated par amount of $350 million. Proposed bonds are fixed rate and interest only with a bullet payment in 2122. Concurrently, we have affirmed the outstanding Aa3 issuer and revenue bond ratings. The university had approximately $466 million of debt outstanding at the end of fiscal 2021. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of the Aa3 issuer rating is underpinned by Case Western Reserve University's (CWRU) excellent brand and strategic position, supporting a solid student market and a sizable research enterprise with potential for further growth given partnerships and planned investments. Additionally supporting CWRU's credit strength is its substantial wealth, with total cash and investments totaling over $2.3 billion in fiscal 2021. Proposed new debt will materially alter the university's debt profile, significantly increasing leverage and extending the maturity. Historically very good financial policy and management provide some ability to manage this degree of leverage and debt structure, though sustaining management credibility and track record of performance will become increasingly important to sustaining credit quality. Operating performance, which has historically lagged peers, improved in fiscal 2021 despite pandemic related operating challenges, with management providing forecasts that the improvement will continue through the near-term. Other credit factors considered include thinner liquidity compared with peers, solid expense management, a diverse revenue base, a modest pension liability, and a competitive operating environment for students and research awards.
The assignment and affirmation of the Aa3 revenue bond rating reflects the issuer rating and unsecured general obligation to pay.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of continued mid-double digit EBIDA with debt service coverage of over 2x. It also reflects our expectations that the university will not add additional debt beyond what is currently planned.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Substantial increase in wealth compared with peers
- Significant improvement in EBIDA margins over multiple years
- Further improvement in brand and strategic positioning, reflected in student demand, research, and philanthropy
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Additional debt beyond what is currently planned given already high degree of leverage
- Thinning of EBIDA margins below mid-double digits or reduction in debt service coverage below 2x
- Deterioration of strategic partnerships with the Cleveland Clinic and/or University Hospitals
LEGAL SECURITY
All of the university's bonds, including the proposed Series 2022C bonds, are general unsecured obligations of the university.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds from the Series 2022C bonds will go towards partially financing the construction of an interdisciplinary research building, creation of an internal bank for future capital projects, and to pay cost of issuance.
PROFILE
Case Western Reserve University is the largest comprehensive private research university in Ohio, with sizeable operations of over $930 million and enrollment of over 11,000 FTE students. The university is located in University Circle, a 550-acre concentration of more than 50 educational, medical, cultural, religious, and social service institutions at the eastern edge of Cleveland.
