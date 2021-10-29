Moody's assigns Aa3 to Cedars-Sinai Health System's (CA) Ser. 2021 bonds; outlook stable

New York, October 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa3 ratings to Cedars-Sinai Health System's (CA) proposed $300 million Revenue Bonds, Series 2021 (Taxable) bonds and $1.1 billion Revenue Bonds, Series 2021A bonds and affirmed the Aa3 ratings on the organization's existing debt. Final maturity is expected to be 2051. The organization will have approximately $2.7 billion of debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Assignment and affirmation of the Aa3 rating will reflect several fundamental credit strengths at Cedars-Sinai Health System (Cedars-Sinai) including: its excellent reputation for clinical services and research that supports high acuity and very strong patient demand, balance sheet and leverage measures that will remain solid even after adding significant additional debt with the proposed issuance and a long track record of strong financial performance that will remain favorable given demand for its services, despite expectation of near term tempering as a new acquisition is absorbed, and excellent fundraising.

Cedars-Sinai will be challenged to improve financial performance at the recently acquired Huntington Hospital, where margins are significantly weaker. As it works to drive improvement through economies of scale and more efficient processes for billing, supplies and staffing, Cedars-Sinai will benefit from its strong brand name and physician relationships that will help maintain or improve patient volume at Huntington as that hospital is integrated. Cedars-Sinai has good growth prospects and will generate operational efficiencies from replacement hospital projects in Marina Del Rey and Tarzana (a joint venture with another health system). Capital spending will remain high to support these and other strategic initiatives, but strong cash flow at the flagship hospital and excellent fundraising will continue to provide sufficient cash for routine spending and various strategic projects.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Cedars-Sinai will successfully integrate Huntington Hospital and significantly improve that organization's financial performance over the next 12 - 18 months while maintaining strong financial performance at the flagship medical center.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant reduction in leverage through paydown of debt, enterprise growth, or stronger cash flow

- Material growth in unrestricted cash, leading to growth in days cash and cash to debt measures

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Prolonged weakening of consolidated margins due to inability to improve performance at Huntington or other system assets

- Large and dilutive acquisition

- Material construction cost overruns on major projects

LEGAL SECURITY

Cedars-Sinai is implementing a restated and amended MTI with the current offering.

Security for the bonds is a gross receivables pledge, there is no mortgage pledge.

Consultant call in if annual debt service coverage is between 1.0 - 1.1x. Event of default only if coverage is below 1.0x for two consecutive years.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to finance construction of the Marina Del Rey hospital and other projects and refinance debt for Torrance Memorial Medical Center and Huntington Hospital.

PROFILE

Cedars-Sinai Health System is a system anchored by an academic medical center located in Los Angeles. The organization operates over 800 beds on its main campus, generating approximately 50,000 admissions annually. The flagship hospital maintains a number of teaching and research programs and is nationally recognized in many service lines. The organization is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Torrance Memorial Medical Center, two community hospitals in the Los Angeles area through a shared parent organization. The Huntington Hospital affiliation is new as of 2021.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Daniel Steingart

Lead Analyst

PF Healthcare

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Lisa Martin

Additional Contact

PF Healthcare

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

